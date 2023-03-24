Daniel Byrd, a Navasota High School teacher, was arrested on Thursday by the Federal Bureau of Investigation for charges of distribution and possession of child pornography, according to U.S. Attorney Alamdar S. Hamdani.

Byrd, a 29-year-old man from College Station, was expected to make his first appearance in the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Texas on Friday afternoon.

According to a criminal complaint filed Friday, Byrd allegedly came to the attention of law enforcement after they found a folder containing child pornography shared in a Kik chat group. Byrd was allegedly in control of the folder.

The complaint stated Byrd used Kik and Telegram to view and download child pornography and allegedly joined groups dedicated to sharing child pornography. Byrd allegedly would download content to his MEGA account and then posted links into Kik groups, which allowed others to access folders containing child pornography, according to the charges.

If Byrd is convicted, he faces up to 20 years for distribution of child pornography as well a maximum of 10 years for possessing it.

The FBI-Bryan resident agency conducted the investigation with the assistance of the College Station Police Department, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Texas.

Navasota Superintendent Stu Musick said in a statement Thursday that school district officials were notified by law enforcement of an investigation of a current employee. The statement said the employee was not at work Thursday and had been placed on administrative leave.

“The safety and well-being of our students and staff is our top priority, and we take all allegations of misconduct very seriously,” Musick said in a statement. “We cannot provide any details at this time as the investigation is ongoing, but we want to assure our community that we are cooperating fully with law enforcement to determine the facts of this matter.

“At this point in the investigation, Navasota ISD has no reason to believe that any students or other staff members have been involved and that this may be an investigation into personal matters. However, we will continue to cooperate fully with authorities throughout further investigation.”