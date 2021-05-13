Navasota streets to close for First Responders Day on Saturday

The streets around Navasota City Hall will be closed on Saturday until 1 p.m. as the Navasota Police Department hosts First Responders Day.

McAlpine Street between LaSalle Street and Farquhar Street, and Farquhar Street between McAlpine Street and Holland Street will be closed so equipment can be displayed at the event.

Members of the Navasota Police Department invite residents to meet local law enforcement officers and learn more about their day-to-day lives at the event from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday.