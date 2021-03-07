Navasota schools to keep existing COVID-19 protocols through end of school year

“Current COVID-19 protocols and safety measures taken by NISD have helped curb the spread of COVID-19 on campuses and have contributed to keeping Navasota schools open and learning in person,” a statement from Superintendent Stu Musick reads.

“The NISD School Board and district administrators will continue to monitor the situation and in the future, when the time is right, we may take formal action to modify or eliminate the mask mandate for all campuses,” the statement reads. “We’re all in this together and we believe this is the right decision to make with current information and requirements. We appreciate your support in helping us keep our students, staff, and community safe.”