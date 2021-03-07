Navasota schools to keep existing COVID-19 protocols through end of school year

Navasota schools announced Friday they would continue following existing COVID-19 protocols, including requiring masks, for the remainder of the school year.
“Current COVID-19 protocols and safety measures taken by NISD have helped curb the spread of COVID-19 on campuses and have contributed to keeping Navasota schools open and learning in person,” a statement from Superintendent Stu Musick reads.
Masks have helped limit the number of cases and also the number of students and employees required to quarantine at home due to close contact, the release states.
The Texas Education Agency has given local school boards the ability to vote to remove the district’s mask mandate if they choose.
“The NISD School Board and district administrators will continue to monitor the situation and in the future, when the time is right, we may take formal action to modify or eliminate the mask mandate for all campuses,” the statement reads. “We’re all in this together and we believe this is the right decision to make with current information and requirements. We appreciate your support in helping us keep our students, staff, and community safe.”