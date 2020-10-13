Navasota school district suspends remote learning option for students

All students in the Navasota school district will be returning to campus next week after the school board decided Monday to suspend its remote learning program.

The move follows similar decisions by the Bremond, Snook, Somerville and Iola school districts to suspend virtual instruction because of poor engagement among students.

During Monday's special Navasota school board meeting, board members heard presentations from administrators, teachers, and students' family members and considered attendance and failure rates among remote learners compared to on-campus learners.

Students who had been learning online will return to campus Tuesday, Superintendent Stu Musick said in an email to parents.

Remote instruction will continue in the district only in cases where a student has a confirmed case of COVID-19 or is considered a close contact and must be quarantined.