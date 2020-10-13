 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Navasota school district suspends remote learning option for students
0 comments
breaking top story

Navasota school district suspends remote learning option for students

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

All students in the Navasota school district will be returning to campus next week after the school board decided Monday to suspend its remote learning program.

The move follows similar decisions by the Bremond, Snook, Somerville and Iola school districts to suspend virtual instruction because of poor engagement among students.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

During Monday's special Navasota school board meeting, board members heard presentations from administrators, teachers, and students' family members and considered attendance and failure rates among remote learners compared to on-campus learners.

Students who had been learning online will return to campus Tuesday, Superintendent Stu Musick said in an email to parents.

Remote instruction will continue in the district only in cases where a student has a confirmed case of COVID-19 or is considered a close contact and must be quarantined.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert