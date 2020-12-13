Navasota school district moves to remote learning this week

Students in the Navasota school district will be learning from home this week after an increase in COVID-19 cases among students, staff and parents, district administrators announced in a Facebook post on Sunday.

District officials said in the post that the number of staff members and teachers expected to be out this week made it difficult to cover classes.

Student attendance and assignments will be required through the district's online platform, officials said. All district employees who are not sick or quarantined are asked to report to their campus by 8 a.m. Monday.

High school students will be marked exempt from semester exams, but reviews will continue as scheduled and will be graded. Students can opt to take the semester exam in January if the grade is necessary for the student to receive credit for the course.

District officials said they saw a sharp increase in reports of COVID-19 cases and symptoms beginning Thursday.