Navasota school district announces early release times for Thursday classes

The Navasota school district will release students early on Thursday due to forecasts of winter weather in the area.

Students at High Point Elementary will be released at 11:15 a.m., with students at John W. Webb Elementary and Brule Elementary released at 11:30 a.m.

The high school campus will be released at noon, and the junior high school students will be released at 12:10 p.m., as will students at W.B. Bizzell Academy.

All extracurricular activities scheduled for Thursday night have been canceled.

The school district was planning to start classes at the regular times on Friday morning.

A winter storm warning has been issued for parts of the Brazos Valley from 6 a.m. Thursday to 9 a.m. Friday. Freezing rain and sleet were expected to move into the area early Thursday, and icy conditions were possible on roads.