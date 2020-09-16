Navasota’s Ketchum Park closed for renovations

Navasota’s Ketchum Park will be closed through the end of the month, city officials announced Tuesday.
Officials said the closure was needed to allow crews to replace the park’s aging playground equipment.
The park is at 900 Kettler St.
College Station vs. Houston Episcopal
College Station vs. Houston Episcopal
College Station vs. Houston Episcopal
College Station vs. Houston Episcopal
College Station vs. Houston Episcopal
College Station vs. Houston Episcopal
College Station vs. Houston Episcopal
College Station vs. Houston Episcopal
College Station vs. Houston Episcopal
College Station vs. Houston Episcopal
College Station vs. Houston Episcopal
College Station vs. Houston Episcopal
College Station vs. Houston Episcopal
College Station vs. Houston Episcopal
College Station vs. Houston Episcopal
College Station vs. Houston Episcopal
College Station vs. Houston Episcopal
College Station vs. Houston Episcopal
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.