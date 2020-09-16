 Skip to main content
Navasota’s Ketchum Park closed for renovations
Navasota’s Ketchum Park will be closed through the end of the month, city officials announced Tuesday.

Officials said the closure was needed to allow crews to replace the park’s aging playground equipment.

The park is at 900 Kettler St.

