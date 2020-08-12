Navasota police officer killed in motorcycle accident during trip to South Dakota

A Navasota police officer was killed Monday in a motorcycle accident during a trip to South Dakota.
According to city officials, William Cooper, who was sworn in in December, was killed in the accident. He worked for the Grimes County Sheriff's Office for two years and was a graduate of the TEEX basic peace officer course.
"Navasota Police Department is truly saddened with the loss of Officer Cooper," said Navasota police Chief Shawn Myatt in a press release. "He was a young, up-and-coming officer that was passionate about law enforcement. There is a void that we will have to fill. My thoughts and prayers go out to his family and my staff."
Service information is not yet available.
