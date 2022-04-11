Navasota names interim police chief

Navasota Police Lt. Michael Mize was sworn in as the city's interim police chief on Monday, replacing Shawn Myatt, who was reassigned last week after announcing plans to seek other employment.

Myatt, who had been serving as the city's assistant city manager and police chief, will now serve in a full-time role as assistant city manager.

Mize has served with the Navasota Police Department for 16 years. He is a Texas A&M graduate and completed the TEEX police academy in 2006.

He was recently named the 2022 First Responder of the Year at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.

The city will conduct a national search for a new police chief, city officials said.