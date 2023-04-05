A Navasota man was arrested by the Grimes County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and a parole violation warrant for stabbing a person at a College Station sports bar last month, according to the College Station Police Department.

Angel Felipie Llamas, 33, was the suspect identified in the stabbing, police said.

The stabbing incident occurred on March 26 at 4 Downs Sports Bar in College Station, police said. A victim showed up to CHI St. Joseph Health Regional Hospital in Bryan that night with multiple cuts and stab wounds.