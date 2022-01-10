Navasota High School mascot Hunter Haug performs at Citrus Bowl

Navasota High School senior Hunter Haug performed at the Citrus Bowl in Orlando, Florida, in his role as the school’s mascot, Venom.
Haug was invited to the New Year’s Day game to perform in pre-game celebrations after being named a Mascot All-American by the Universal Cheerleaders Association.
Only the top 10% of mascots attending Universal Cheerleaders Association or National Cheerleaders Association camps are named All-Americans, according to Varsity Spirit. Of the 40 mascots from across the country who attended the same Universal Cheerleaders Association camp in Galveston as Haug, five were named All-Americans.
Out of the 10,000 mascots throughout the country, Haug said, about 100 to 150 are selected as All-Americans and not all choose to accept the Citrus Bowl invitation.
Following the announcement at the camp this summer, he said, he and his family raised $5,000 to make the trip.
Haug said it was “really special” to represent Navasota High School and the city during the pre-game performance of a bowl game, saying not many people outside the Brazos Valley have heard of Navasota or know where it is.
There was not a specific competition among the mascots once they arrived in Orlando at the end of December to prepare for the game, he said, but they all wanted to prove themselves and represent their school well.
“You want people to look to you,” he said. “That’s the whole point of being the mascot is you want people to look at you and entertain themselves.”
In the guise of a mascot suit, Haug said, there is an incentive to be more animated than some of the cheerleaders, and that translated to the Citrus Bowl with all of them pushing each other.
“The suit hides most emotion, so that’s why you have to be bigger outside the suit,” he said. “People start trying to one-up me, and then we just kept getting bigger and bigger and bigger and bigger, so it was kind of friendly competition that pushed everyone.”
Haug took on the role of Venom as a junior and said even though he cannot talk while in the suit, he makes up for that in his movements and his interactions with the crowd. Some of his “go-to” acts, he said, are rubbing a bald man’s head for luck and mimicking the referees.
“The mascot is a really important role, and you never really realize it until you get to walk a mile in my shoes,” he said. “You know, just getting out there and being mascot and seeing what we have to go through to be able to get stuff ready, what we have to go through to people to laugh, and what we have to go through to entertain people. It’s a lot of work.”
His favorite part, he said, is interacting with kids at the games.
“It was just stuff like that,” he said. “Not really being in the suit to try and be funny, but try and just interact with the crowd. That’s probably my favorite part of being mascot was just trying to interact with the crowd as much as you can and get them going because that’s what I’m there to do. I’m not there to entertain the players because they have a game to play, so it’s just trying to sit there and get the crowd going.”
While being mascot is typically an anonymous role, he said, his face is shown on the screen during football games and he has gotten to know people in the community and interact with more people as Venom, especially when he was campaigning for people to vote for him in Dave Campbell’s Top 100 Texas high school mascot competition. He finished in third place.
“It’s just helped with getting out there more,” he said about being Venom. “I’ve never been, say, afraid to put myself out there and be animated and be who I want to be, but being mascot really helped.”
As a senior, he said, the All-American honor and Citrus Bowl appearance is part of his plan to do as much as he can during his last year at Navasota High School. In addition to being Venom, he advanced to the state Congress tournament through debate this month, is in National Honor Society and has the key trumpet solo in “The Carnival of Venice.” He will also make appearances as Venom at winter and spring sports this semester.