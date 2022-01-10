Navasota High School mascot Hunter Haug performs at Citrus Bowl

His favorite part, he said, is interacting with kids at the games.

“It was just stuff like that,” he said. “Not really being in the suit to try and be funny, but try and just interact with the crowd. That’s probably my favorite part of being mascot was just trying to interact with the crowd as much as you can and get them going because that’s what I’m there to do. I’m not there to entertain the players because they have a game to play, so it’s just trying to sit there and get the crowd going.”

While being mascot is typically an anonymous role, he said, his face is shown on the screen during football games and he has gotten to know people in the community and interact with more people as Venom, especially when he was campaigning for people to vote for him in Dave Campbell’s Top 100 Texas high school mascot competition. He finished in third place.

“It’s just helped with getting out there more,” he said about being Venom. “I’ve never been, say, afraid to put myself out there and be animated and be who I want to be, but being mascot really helped.”