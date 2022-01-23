Navasota child actor Oscar Reyez lives out his Hollywood dream, looks toward future goals

Twelve-year-old Oscar Reyez tried playing soccer and baseball, and his parents were discussing whether he should try basketball or gymnastics next when he heard a short ad on the radio that sparked a budding acting career.
His parents, Daniel Reyez and Itzel Correa, did not hear the commercial for Nikki Pederson Talent, the Navasota native said, but it led to fulfilling his dreams.
“This was my dream. I’m living out my dream,” the younger Reyez said.
After booking his first national commercial for Toyota a few weeks after moving to Los Angeles four years ago, Reyez has gone on to appear in an episode of “Gentefied” directed by America Ferrera, two episodes of the TV show “How to Get Away with Murder,” and is now one of the stars of Netflix’s animated children’s show “Action Pack” that debuted earlier this month.
“I feel so much accomplishment for what I’ve done already, but I still know there’s much more accomplishment that can come, and there’s much accomplishment that will come,” Reyez said.
After researching the yearlong Nikki Pederson Talent program, Correa said, they discussed their son’s personality and interest and if he was willing to commit to the program, and ultimately agreed to let him audition.
The audition included a monologue focused on superheroes and a song from the Disney Channel show “Austin & Ally,” which stars fellow Nikki Pederson Talent alum and Bryan native Raini Rodriguez. However, the audition was on the final day, so they had just a few hours to decide if they were going to accept the invitation for Reyez to enroll in the program. During the training, he said, he was able to learn directly from Rodriguez.
Reyez said “Austin and Ally” and encouragement from his kindergarten teacher, Christy Cox, that first inspired him.
“[Cox is] the one that told me that I can do anything as long as I put my mind to it,” he said.
He was able to return to Cox’s class this school year, visit with her students and watch an episode of “Action Pack.”
Correa said when her son called to tell her about it, she could tell how much it meant to him to see the younger kids’ reactions, their interest in the show and how they were learning from it.
“It’s awesome,” Reyez said about bringing back memories from being in Cox’s class. “… I felt so proud coming back there, like with all of my accomplishments. I just love seeing her again because I don’t really get to see her that often. It was fun seeing the teacher that helped inspire me.”
With the self-paced Acellus Academy program, the 12-year-old completed seventh grade in six months and began his eighth grade curriculum this month.
As their son continues to pursue his goals of acting and, eventually, writing and producing, Correa said she and the elder Reyez have one requirement no matter how successful he might become: they expect him attend college.
The younger Reyez said he already has considered finding a college with a film school where he can work toward his goals.
Those goals include winning Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony awards and become the youngest producer. He admits he is running out of time to reach the latter goal, as he turns 13 in May and the youngest producer is 14; however, he still has goals of writing, producing and directing his own work.
On the same board he has his future goals, he has some goals that he has already been able to achieve, such as being in a live action film and being in a leading role, which he accomplished with “Action Pack.”
Another one of his goals that he is actively pursuing is inspiring others to follow and not give up on their dreams.
“I’m living out my dream, and it’s the best. I want other people to feel this feeling as well,” he said.
While he has found success in Los Angeles, Correa said there have been sacrifices in Reyez’s young career and more “no” than “yes.” It is all worthwhile when she sees how happy her son is.
The elder Reyez said they stay positive through the “no’s” by remembering to keep going to the next one and sooner or later, there will be a yes. Correa said they encourage their son to learn from each audition and each no, just as much as he learns from all the characters he does get, such as the lesson to think before jumping to action from his “Action Pack” character Watts.
The younger Reyez said one of the most difficult things is being away from his family in Texas, but he knows they support him when he returns to California. It is helpful, he said, that his agent and manager have his best interest in mind and work with his parents to make sure each role is right for him and that he is comfortable before auditioning.
“They’ve basically done everything that they could and I’m thankful for that,” he said. “… I’m thankful for everything they’ve sacrificed for me.”
Correa said they will continue to support his acting pursuits as long as he wants to do it, and she checks in with him regularly to ask if it is still something he loves.
“Every time I get the same answer. He’s like, ‘I love doing this,’” she said.
“I will never stop doing this,” Reyez said. “I love it with my whole heart. I just love acting.”
As Reyez has learned about the industry, so has his family, especially his dad, who helps coach him and record auditions. He even served as engineer when the COVID-19 pandemic brought them back to Navasota and the younger Reyez had to record his scenes for “Action Pack” from their closet.
“I think thanks to him, I kind of fell in love with the industry as well, learning a little bit about it – well, learning a lot about it – and just figuring out how to help him,” the elder Reyez said. “It’s pushing me and motivating me to make sure whatever his dreams, his next goal is, I want to make sure I’m there to help him, push him and make sure we can accomplish that.”
Correa said what started out as a hobby has turned into something much bigger.
Reyez said his advice for anyone wanting to pursue acting or any dream is to stick with it.
“Keep going, no matter how hard it gets,” he said. “If you really love this, never ever ever give up on your dreams because you’re going to love it. You’re going to love having to live out your dreams and make your dreams a reality.”