Navasota child actor Oscar Reyez lives out his Hollywood dream, looks toward future goals

While he has found success in Los Angeles, Correa said there have been sacrifices in Reyez’s young career and more “no” than “yes.” It is all worthwhile when she sees how happy her son is.

The elder Reyez said they stay positive through the “no’s” by remembering to keep going to the next one and sooner or later, there will be a yes. Correa said they encourage their son to learn from each audition and each no, just as much as he learns from all the characters he does get, such as the lesson to think before jumping to action from his “Action Pack” character Watts.

The younger Reyez said one of the most difficult things is being away from his family in Texas, but he knows they support him when he returns to California. It is helpful, he said, that his agent and manager have his best interest in mind and work with his parents to make sure each role is right for him and that he is comfortable before auditioning.

“They’ve basically done everything that they could and I’m thankful for that,” he said. “… I’m thankful for everything they’ve sacrificed for me.”