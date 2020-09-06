National Weather Service: Recent rain, cool weather in Brazos Valley not an indication of early fall

The first week of September brought rain and a few days of cooler weather to the Brazos Valley, but the National Weather Service says it is not an indication of an early fall.
The weather is a result of a slow-moving upper disturbance that has created scattered summertime showers and storms, Sean Luchs, meteorologist at the NWS Houston-Galveston office, said.
The area is nearing the transition from summer to fall, though, and there is a potential for a pre-fall cool front moving through midweek, he said. The official start of fall — the autumnal equinox — is Sept. 22.
“We’re still trying to gauge just how much relief we might get from it,” he said Friday afternoon. “The least it should [do is] knock us down to more seasonable temperatures, which is still hot, but it’s not the absurdly hot some folks around have seen of late.”
The normal highs for the start of September are the low- to mid-90s with lows in the 70s, according to the NWS. Based on the data, the temperatures typically drop below the 90-degree mark in the last half of the month.
For places that have not seen the rain, Luchs said, there has been no question that it is still summer, pointing to Galveston as an example.
Before the rain cooled off most of the Brazos Valley, the area saw a hot end to August with Aug. 25 and 31 setting records for the warmest low temperatures recorded on those days at 77 degrees and 80 degrees Fahrenheit, respectively. That heat continued into the start of the month, with Sept. 1 also setting a record warm low temperature at 83 degrees at Easterwood Airport.
Next week’s cold front is expected to bring a limited amount of relief, Luchs said.
“We’re just beginning the transition to fall, so, unfortunately, it won’t be one big front and things are nice from here on out,” he said. “We’ll probably see a mix of late summer and early fall for some time yet.”
Luchs said people need to be mindful of signs of heat stress during the transition from summer into fall and then winter.
“We’ll all together look forward to the first real good front of the fall to bring in some cooler conditions,” he said.
The rain the current system has brought to the area helps relieve drought conditions, Luchs said, but with rain amounts varying across the region, it is difficult to determine the long-term benefit.
“A couple inches in one spot only helps so much if a couple miles away it doesn’t rain at all,” he said.
While the rain helps replenish moisture in the ground, Texas A&M Forest Service spokesperson Erin O’Connor said, wildfire risk still exists due to weeks of hot, dry conditions and the disparity in rainfall in the area.
“There’s still dry fuels out there. The dead grass is still dead,” she said.
Multiple factors, including how significant the drought was before the rain, how much rain fell and what conditions follow once the rain ends, help determine how long wildfire risk is decreased.
The Keetch-Byram Drought Index measures drought conditions in the state on a scale of 0 to 800, with 0 representing saturated soil with low fire risk and 800 representing “absolutely dry soil” with fuel that would actively burn in a fire.
Saturday afternoon, Brazos County had an average of 487.71 on the index. Robertson County had the lowest average value at 124.96. Grimes County was listed at 603.52, Madison County at 503.49, Leon County at 233.67, Milam County at 243.40, and Washington County at 451.29.
As of Saturday, Robertson, Milam, Leon and Grimes counties were under a burn ban. Brazos, Madison and Washington counties did not have burn bans in place.
In counties where burning is allowed, O’Connor said, some people may be tempted to burn debris after a rain and said it is important to do so safely and properly. She advised people to clear the area, have water on hand and watch their burn piles, rather than walking away.
“Even though we’ve had a little bit of rain, wildfires can still occur and they can still be an issue,” she said, encouraging people to use caution and be diligent.
