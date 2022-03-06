National Weather Service bringing Skywarn storm spotter training back to Brazos County

The National Weather Service’s Skywarn storm spotter training is returning to Brazos County on March 10 to help educate community members about spotting and reporting weather events and responding to weather alerts.
“What they learn is basically what to look for, what to report, and how to do that directly to the weather service,” NWS meteorologist and Skywarn trainer Dan Reilly said. “We go into a lot of detail on the visual appearance of storms, what you can tell by that, different visual cues, what the storm might be doing in terms of high winds, hail and even possible tornadoes.”
The training comes in the middle of Severe Weather Awareness Week, which runs from March 7-11; however, Reilly noted that even though severe weather peaks in the spring, it can happen at any time of the year.
The NWS office that covers Brazos County and the majority of the Brazos Valley is located in the Houston-Galveston area, and Reilly said the office relies on community members to be the “eyes on the ground” to confirm what the NWS staff might be seeing on radar.
He noted spotters can be especially important for quick tornadoes that are not clearly visible on radar. As an example, he said, if someone sees a rotating funnel cloud and calls it in, the NWS can issue a tornado warning that alerts everyone in the area to take protective action.
Kevin Walton, an amateur radio operator, said NWS Skywarn spotters such as himself provide “ground truth” that supplements the information meteorologists receive from radar and equipment.
Walton said he is a spotter because he cares about his community and wants to help keep citizens safe during weather events.“This is just another opportunity for us to be able to share information with people that can make a difference, like the National Weather Service,” he said.
Michele Mead, Brazos County emergency management coordinator, said the radar at the National Weather Service goes out at an angle, so it ends up thousands of feet in the air when it reaches Bryan-College Station.
“By the time it gets out here, which is to the edge of their territory, there’s quite a bit of space between where that radar is looking at and the actual ground, and, with a fair amount of frequency, we see tornadic type activity in that area, so it’s not uncommon for us to have a situation where we get a tornado on the ground before we get an actual warning,” she said.
Ron Hambric, who serves as the emergency coordinator for Brazos County Amateur Radio Emergency Services, said a heavy downpour could take an hour to effect people further downstream, but there can be just minutes to get information out about a hail storm or a tornado.
“That’s what the National Weather Service does, gets it out to the public,” he said. “You want to get this timely information reported quickly to the National Weather Service so they can then keep others safe. It’s very important to get that information to them as quick as we can.”
Jason Ware said having multiple spotters throughout the county helps get a full picture of the storm, what it is doing and where it is going, which can help in emergency management.
Ware serves as deputy emergency management coordinator for Brazos County, fire chief for the Brazos County Pct. 3 Volunteer Fire Department and a sergeant with the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office reserve program, and said spotters also help emergency services.
He said areas threatened by flooding can be evacuated based on spotter information and information about flooded roadways, downed trees or road closures can be passed on to emergency services. The information can also help prepare resources, so they can be deployed quickly to people who need them.
“Ultimately, it boils down to learning how to safely report (these) type of weather events, knowing what to report, where to report it,” he said. “And, in the long run, it benefits the entire community, including the response community with getting this information out.”
Mead said even if people do not necessarily want to become storm spotters for the NWS, the course can be useful in keeping themselves and their family and friends safe.
“Learning as much as you can about what to look for helps you better prepare for those storm seasons, and we have several in the state of Texas in my opinion, as well as prepare your family and then be able to help your community should something happen,” she said.
Reilly said people do not need to have any background in weather to attend the training, saying the free basic course being offered Thursday is for anyone interested in learning more about weather and how to spot severe weather.
There are two Brazos County Skywarn trainings at the Brazos Center on March 10, one from 1-3 p.m. and another from 6-8 p.m. There is also a Crockett session is March 9 from 7-9 p.m. at the Houston County Justice Center.
Anyone interested in attending a Brazos County session is asked to RSVP Amy Zaragoza at azaragoza@cstx.gov.
Reilly said there is also a Skywarn training session in Crockett March 9, and they are hoping to offer more virtual sessions in the future for those who cannot attend an in-person event.
For information about severe weather preparedness, go to texasready.gov and ready.gov. Both websites include preparedness information, such as developing an evacuation plan and preparing a disaster supply kit. Some information about preparing for severe weather and the aftermath of storms also will be included in the Skywarn training course.
National Weather Service resources will be posted to the NWS website at weather.gov/houston and to their social media pages @nwshouston.