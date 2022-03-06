National Weather Service bringing Skywarn storm spotter training back to Brazos County

The National Weather Service’s Skywarn storm spotter training is returning to Brazos County on March 10 to help educate community members about spotting and reporting weather events and responding to weather alerts.

“What they learn is basically what to look for, what to report, and how to do that directly to the weather service,” NWS meteorologist and Skywarn trainer Dan Reilly said. “We go into a lot of detail on the visual appearance of storms, what you can tell by that, different visual cues, what the storm might be doing in terms of high winds, hail and even possible tornadoes.”

The training comes in the middle of Severe Weather Awareness Week, which runs from March 7-11; however, Reilly noted that even though severe weather peaks in the spring, it can happen at any time of the year.

The NWS office that covers Brazos County and the majority of the Brazos Valley is located in the Houston-Galveston area, and Reilly said the office relies on community members to be the “eyes on the ground” to confirm what the NWS staff might be seeing on radar.