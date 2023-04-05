Many Texas A&M University students heard from Christopher Wray on Wednesday night as the FBI director gave insight to the challenges his organization currently faces, and ways to overcome them.

“Today’s national security threats are as complicated and sophisticated as ever, and it can be easy sometimes to get caught up in the day-to-day work of responding to those challenges. But, to stay ahead of the danger, we need to look five, 10 years down the road to anticipate where the threats are going,” Wray said at the Annenberg Presidential Conference Center in College Station.

“And when I look ahead, I expect hostile nation states to become even more aggressive in their efforts to steal our secrets and our innovations, target our critical infrastructure, interfere with our democratic institutions and export their repression to our shores.”

Wray served as the guest speaker for the Scowcroft Institute of International Affairs and the Intelligence Studies Program at the Bush School of Government & Public Service. He became the eighth director of the FBI on Aug. 2, 2017, during a tumultuous opening year of Donald Trump’s presidency that saw one FBI director fired in James Comey and one former director, Robert Mueller, head up a special prosecutor’s unit that sought to find evidence of alleged Trump administration collusion with Russia, a case that saw the FBI’s fingerprints all over it.

But Wray didn’t mention the former president once Wednesday despite Trump becoming the first chief executive to be indicted the day before.

International threats

During his introductory speech, Wray said China is at the forefront of hostile governments.

“There is no doubt that the greatest long-term threat to our nation’s ideas, our economic security and our national security, is that posed by the Chinese Communist government,” he said. “To be clear, that threat stems from the Chinese government, not the Chinese people themselves and certainly not Chinese-Americans.”

The current Chinese regime will do anything to steal what they can’t create, Wray said, and to silence the “messages they don’t want to hear, all in an effort to surpass us as a global superpower, and shape a world order more friendly to their decidedly authoritarian vision.”

Along with the Chinese government, Wray emphasized the Iranian and Russian governments as entities that also are a threat to national security.

“In recent years, people associated with Iran have plotted to kill a former U.S. national security advisor on U.S. soil. Plots [were made] in a ransom attack against in a children’s hospital in New England,” he said. “[Russia] is targeting our secrets, especially our military technology, from a variety of traditional spying to sophisticated cyber intrusions. … Russia also uses it cyber resources as a weapon. During their invasion of Ukraine we have seen Russia conduct troubling reconnaissance against U.S. energy infrastructure right here at home.”

Regarding the threat of terrorism, Wray said the FBI needs to leverage partnerships to keep the best intelligence possible to be privy to what is going on on the ground.

Technology threats

In the coming years, Wray said cyber threats are going to become more pervasive by hitting a wider variety of victims and “carrying the potential for greater damage than ever believed before.”

“Every criminal or national security threat the FBI investigates, is growing more complex because of advances in technology,” he said.

With the rise of cryptocurrency and cyber threats, it is harder to gain access to the digital evidence that is encrypted, he said, because it is harder to break the barrier between user privacy, through data that is protected by law. Wray said that child predators and spies can hide behind encryptions and operate with impunity, and emphasized the need to keep data safe but without making it warrant proof.

“Technology is making it harder to follow the money, collect the evidence and develop sources,” he said. “The way the FBI investigates threats, has to continue evolving to overcome those changes in technology.”

Q&A

Michael Howell served as the moderator for the Q&A discussion with Wray, a 1992 Yale Law School graduate who served as assistant attorney general for the Department of Justice’s Criminal Division and as a member of the President’s Corporate Fraud Task Force.

Howell is a former FBI agent who currently serves as an associate professor of the Department of International Affairs at the Bush School of Government and Public Service at A&M.

Howell posed a presubmitted question from an audience member who asked: “How can the FBI ensure trust among the American people?”

Wray said the FBI must stay focused on getting the work done right.

“We are going to follow the facts where they lead no matter who likes it,” he said. “We are increasingly in a world of whether they think it is fair is if they like the result. ... It could be an FBI investigation, it could be a Supreme Court decision, it could be an election. ... But if your standard for whether it was fair or not is based on whether it came out the way you wanted, we are not in a good spot.”

Howell posed another question asking how the FBI focus has shifted regarding international versus domestic terrorism.

Wray said that in his time as director, the FBI has stopped attacks against the San Francisco pier on Christmas Day, a Fourth of July parade in Cleveland, an attack on the national mall in D.C., and a threat to blow up a synagogue in Colorado.

“Terrorism is still happening, we are just getting in front of it,” he said. “But, instead of being an inch wide and a mile deep, it is now more an inch deep and a mile wide.”

For the final question, Howell asked if there was any advice Wray could give to current Aggies who may want to join the FBI. Wray commended the 267 Aggie alums currently serving at the Bureau with 161 serving as special agents — A&M ranks fifth among all schools represented — and advised students to have character and integrity over anything else.