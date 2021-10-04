National Night Out events set for Tuesday

Local law enforcement agencies will observe National Night Out on Tuesday.

National Night Out is an event founded through the National Association of Town Watch that aims to build community and promote partnerships and relationships between communities and their police officers, according to the National Night Out website. In Texas, it is held the first Tuesday of October.

People throughout the area can register to host a National Night Out block party where families can host their neighbors and visit with law enforcement officers who will travel to the registered parties.

In Bryan, prospective block party hosts should contact Sgt. Chad Hangs with BPD’s Neighborhood Enforcement Team at 209-5300 or at hanksc@brayntx.gov. They can also download a form at bryantx.gov/police.

In College Station, people should contact Officer Bill Snell with the CSPD’s Community Enhancement Unit at 764-2607 or at wsnell@cstx.gov. The form to register a National Night Out event is at cstx.gov/nno.

People in the county should contact call 361-4906 or email dwilcox@brazoscountytx.gov.

Texas A&M’s University Police Department and Department of Resident Life will be hosting two events, one at Hullabaloo Hall and one at Century Square from 6 to 8 p.m.