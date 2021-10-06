National Night Out events continue goal of positive community-police partnerships

Community members throughout Brazos County gathered in neighborhood streets, front and back yards and in parks to get to know their neighbors and local police officers during the annual National Night Out event.
Some block parties returned after taking last year off due to COVID-19, but others were new this year, inviting law enforcement officers and first responders from the cities and county to visit.
The Bryan Police Department had about 20 parties to stop by, while the College Station Police Department had 28 on their list. The Brazos County Sheriff’s Office had another four.
“It’s an excellent opportunity for us to get out and just interact with our community, just as people,” CSPD Public Information Officer Tristen Lopez said while visiting the Southern Plantation HOA’s block party. “Then also, National Night out is an opportunity for everyone in our community to get out and meet your neighbors. It’s one of the best ways that you can make your neighborhood a better, safer place is to get to know your neighbors, and look out for one another.”
CSPD Chief Billy Couch said those community relationships are what make neighborhoods successful.
“These people are the eyes and ears of what’s going on here, and if we can be a liaison to get them help or support when they need it, that’s who we are,” he said. “One of our goals is to build partnerships, effective partnerships, with our community, and when you build them like that and it’s every year, it becomes sustainable to where you have a relationship. When they need something, they know they can rely upon us; when we have an issue in the neighborhood, I can call and go ‘Hey, this is what’s going on, what do you guys think about this?’ It’s great for all of us. Plus it’s just fun.“
At the Siena HOA party in Bryan, Lt. David Johnson, commander of BPD’s criminal investigation division, said the events give law enforcement officers a chance to talk to community members when there is not a problem or a crime. He would like to see more events like National Night Out throughout the year.
Often times, he said, community events are when officers will hear about problems in the neighborhoods that people had not reported.
One of the messages from both police departments, Johnson and Lopez said, is that of “see something, say something,” whether it is something that looks out of place in the neighborhood or something suspicious about a vehicle or a house.
“It could be something small, but you could be preventing something big,” Johnson said. “… If you see something, go ahead and report it. It doesn’t have to be a major deal, and you can report things anonymously all the time.”
Lopez echoed that people should not think it is a waste of time to report something suspicious.
He said public safety is a shared responsibility between the community members and law enforcement officers.
“There’s never going to be enough police officers to be everywhere at once, so it’s really incumbent on everyone in the community that if there’s certain types of issues or crimes that are occurring, and you want to address those, then to report those and to work with law enforcement to figure out some solutions,” he said.
The other message the departments emphasize is that the officers who visit the block parties are part of the community also.
“We’re here to serve you,” Johnson said. “We’re here as your partners. We won’t lose sight, and please don’t lose sight of that as a community.”
Tim St. Martin, president of the Southern Plantation HOA, said the block party, which included free food, snow cones, cotton candy and activities for the kids, gives community members a chance to get to know the police officers who patrol their neighborhood.
Yarickza Lopez, who moved to the neighborhood with her two daughters over the summer, said the National Night Out event helps enhance the sense of community her family found.
Erica Earp, president of the Siena HOA in Bryan, said she hopes their National Night Out party, which also included free food and activities for kids at Siena Estates Park, gives those in her neighborhood a chance to not only be with family and friends, but to become friends with more of their neighbors.
Kamron Motter, also an officer with the Siena HOA, said that ability to know people in the neighborhood and count on them is important for adults and children, saying it helps children know who they can trust if they go to the park to play.
Larry Mcclain, who has lived in Siena with his family for seven years, said it is good for the community to understand who they have as neighbors. His children Mason and Jace – 7 and 4 years-old, respectively – both said they had fun at the Siena party.
When people are able to share a meal with each other and get to know each other, Couch said, next thing they know, they have someone to look after their house when they are out of town.
Both Johnson and Lopez said property crime, especially vehicle burglaries, are the most prevalent crimes in both cities.
Nearly all vehicle burglaries, Lopez said, are from unlocked vehicles. Both emphasized the importance of people locking their vehicles, taking their valuables – including main and spare keys – out, and never leaving guns in the car.
“There’s so many crimes that we have to follow up on because people leave their keys in their cars, and their cars get stolen,” Johnson said. “They leave your valuables, and the valuables get stolen. One of the scariest things, I think, for not only police, but citizens is people leave guns in their cars. I’m all for folks having the right to carry their weapons, but be responsible and keep that weapon safe. Don’t leave it in your car. Keep it locked up; keep it safe from children.”
Both Johnson and Lopez said their favorite parts about the National Night Out events are interacting with the community members who attend the events.