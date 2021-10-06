National Night Out events continue goal of positive community-police partnerships

Community members throughout Brazos County gathered in neighborhood streets, front and back yards and in parks to get to know their neighbors and local police officers during the annual National Night Out event.

Some block parties returned after taking last year off due to COVID-19, but others were new this year, inviting law enforcement officers and first responders from the cities and county to visit.

The Bryan Police Department had about 20 parties to stop by, while the College Station Police Department had 28 on their list. The Brazos County Sheriff’s Office had another four.

“It’s an excellent opportunity for us to get out and just interact with our community, just as people,” CSPD Public Information Officer Tristen Lopez said while visiting the Southern Plantation HOA’s block party. “Then also, National Night out is an opportunity for everyone in our community to get out and meet your neighbors. It’s one of the best ways that you can make your neighborhood a better, safer place is to get to know your neighbors, and look out for one another.”

CSPD Chief Billy Couch said those community relationships are what make neighborhoods successful.