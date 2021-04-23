NAMI-Brazos Valley will host Mental Health Awareness Luncheon on May 13

NAMI-Brazos Valley will host its fifth annual Mental Health Awareness Luncheon at 11:30 a.m. May 13 at First United Methodist Church in Bryan.

The luncheon’s program will feature speakers with lived experiences associated with mental health and community members who are working to end the stigma associated with mental health.

The event is free to attend, but donations will be accepted. Event proceeds will go toward funding NAMI-BV’s free mental health support and education, which is offered throughout the year.

Reservations can be made at https://namiluncheon.eventbrite.com. Those interested in sponsoring the event, are asked to visit www.namibv.org or email executivedirector@namibv.org.

NAMI, the National Alliance on Mental Illness, is the nation’s largest grassroots mental health organization. NAMI-Brazos Valley serves to promote the mental health of community members through support, education and advocacy.