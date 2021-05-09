NAMI — Brazos Valley planning two awareness events in May

May is Mental Health Awareness Month, and National Alliance on Mental Illness — Brazos Valley is hosting two events designed to raise awareness and offer educational opportunities this month.

“When we talk about mental wellness, we are saying we want to end the stigma that is associated with those words. We continue to bring awareness and education to our communities so people know, you are not alone,” Tracey Calanog, a member of NAMI–BV’s board of directors, said Friday afternoon.

Thursday at 11:30 a.m., NAMI-BV will have its fifth annual Mental Health Awareness Luncheon at First United Methodist Church in Bryan. This year’s program will “feature inspiring individuals and family members with lived experiences associated with mental health, as well as community members that have a passion for ending the stigma associated with mental health,” according to a press release.

The event is free, but donations will be accepted. Proceeds from the event will go toward funding NAMI-BV’s free mental health support and education offered throughout the year. To register, visit https://namiluncheon.eventbrite.com.