Suspects charged with Bryan murder

The Brazos County Sherriff’s Office arrested two suspects charged with murder Friday, following an investigation for a suspicious death on Pleasant Hill Road in Bryan.

The first suspect is a juvenile that was arrested within the first 48 hours on related changes; the second suspect was arrested Aug. 10 for burglary and firearms changes related to the homicide and identified as 20-year-old Nariah Reeves.

Law enforcement officers were notified Aug. 2 of a deceased person located on Pleasant Hill Road, according to a Friday press release from the sheriff’s office. Deputies and investigators arrived on scene and began an investigation for a suspicious death.

The following day, investigators began investigating the death as a homicide and found the cause of death was a gunshot wound. The victim was identified as 41-year-old Brandon Hall.

“With the help of several agencies we were able to obtain information that led us to a residence in Brenham where a search warrant was obtained,” the release stated. “Evidence was discovered linking the two suspects to the murder. Interviews were conducted and … two arrest warrants were obtained for the murder.”

This investigation is ongoing.

Man arrested for unlawful use of fireworks

A College Station man was arrested July 12, after he allegedly threw lit fireworks at police officers, according to a Bryan Police Department probable cause statement released Friday.

Neiman Lamar Drones, 20, was charged with assaulting a peace officer and unlawful use of fireworks among several other charges, according to police.

On July 4, police said officers responded to a report of fireworks being set off within the city limits in the 1500 block of Military Drive. When police arrived at the intersection of E. Martin Luther King Jr. Street and Military Drive, two individuals allegedly began firing and throwing fireworks and mortar shells at the officers as they attempted to exit their car.

Before they left the area, as instructed by command, police said one officer was hit with a motor shell and received burns on his stomach, hand, thigh and knee.

On July 6, police said they received a video of the assault from a resident that showed a suspect throwing fireworks at the patrol car.

On that same day, while officers were monitoring jail calls at the Brazos County Detention Center, police said they heard two inmates talking about how Drones had hit one of the officers.

Pair enter race for District 14

Copy Corner founder Larry Hodges and former Brazos County Sheriff Chris Kirk each announced their candidacy for Texas House District 14 representative on Thursday.

The announcements came a day after current representative John Raney announced that he would not seek re-election in 2024.

According to the press release, Hodges’ steering committee includes Brazos County Commissioners Nancy Berry and Chuck Konderla, Bryan Mayor Bobby Gutierrez and College Station Mayor John Nichols among others.

Hodges, who is also general partner of the Bryan and College Station DoubleDave’s restaurants, is a self-described respected business owner, community leader and conservative Republican from College Station, according to his press release.

In a press release, Kirk said he established himself as an outstanding leader, public servant and problem solver during his four decades of service to Brazos County.

“In my tenure as Sheriff, I was a very active member and leader of the Sheriffs’ Association of Texas,” he said in the statement. “For nearly 20 years I served as the chairman of the Legislative Committee for the association, making numerous trips to Austin to testify in committees and participate in the legislative process.”

Kirk said he managed over 240 employees and a $24 million budget during his time as sheriff.

The primary election is slated for March 2024 with the general election set for November 2024.

Fred Brown, District 14 representative from 1999 to 2011, announced Wednesday that he would run for the position again but then renounced his candidacy Friday on Facebook and endorsed Hodges

Man arrested for hitting bicyclist

A College Station man was arrested Wednesday for running a stop sign and hitting a bicyclist, according to the College Station Police Department.

Triston Darious Clark, 24, was charged with causing a motor vehicle accident involving a pedestrian/road user in a crosswalk.

At around 7 p.m. Thursday, police said they responded to a crash involving a bicyclist at the intersection of University Oaks Boulevard and Munson Avenue.

In a series of tweets, the CSPD said that the victim, a 23-year-old male, received serious bodily injuries and was taken to a local hospital.

Causing a motor vehicle accident involving a pedestrian/road user in a crosswalk is a state jail felony punishable by up to two years in prison and $10,000 fine if the victim suffers serious bodily injury.

Clark was released on a $5,000 bond, according to Brazos County Jail records.