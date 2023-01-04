Murder suspect in hospital after crashing vehicle during pursuit in Navasota

A murder suspect from Bastrop County crashed his vehicle during a high-speed pursuit Wednesday down Texas 6 in Navasota and then shot himself, according to the Bryan Police Department.

Fox 7 in Austin identified the suspect as Raul Anthony Caballero, 22, who was hospitalized after the accident. Caballero is suspected of killing his 19-year-old girlfriend, Sofia Vera, on Dec. 30 near Elgin. According to the report, authorities believe Caballero stole Vera's car and cell phone after killing her.

At about 1 p.m. Wednesday, Bryan police assisted multiple agencies in the pursuit of the murder suspect at Texas 6 and Harvey Mitchell Parkway in Bryan. The pursuit of the white Nissan continued southbound into Navasota.

At approximately 1:15 p.m., Navasota police were contacted to assist Bryan and College Station police as well as the Department of Public Safety.

As the vehicle entered the Navasota city limits, the suspect's vehicle crashed into a Chevrolet SUV and then was struck by a patrol unit causing it to crash into a median between the highway and railroad tracks, according to the Navasota Police Department. The driver of the SUV was not injured, according to Bryan police.

For safety, both north and southbound lanes of Texas 6 remained shut down during the standoff.

After several minutes, a SWAT team made contact with the driver who was unconscious and injured. A Bryan police statement said the suspect was taken by helicopter to a hospital with life-threatening injuries from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The Bastrop County Sheriff's Office is leading the investigation.