Murder suspect dies in single vehicle accident in Washington County

One man died in a single-vehicle accident along Texas 105 in Washington County on Wednesday night, according to the Department of Public Safety.

Justin Thomas, a 35-year-old from Chappell Hill, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. DPS officials said he was traveling northbound on Texas 105 when he steered left for unknown reasons, crossed lanes and went into a concrete culvert. His car caught on fire when he crashed.

Thomas was arrested July 17 and charged with the murder of Larry Deshaye Hardman, a 43-year-old man from Chappell Hill.

