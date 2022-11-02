 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Murder suspect captured in connection to College Station teenager’s death

College Station police have arrested a suspect in connection to the murder of a 15-year-old boy in College Station on Saturday night.

Trevor James Thompson Jr., 26, was wanted for murder, aggravated robbery and evading arrest before being taken into custody Wednesday, according to police.

A 15-year-old boy was shot and killed during an altercation with another male at The Pearl Apartments in the 500 block of Harvey Road in College Station at around 9:45 p.m., police said. Thompson was identified as the suspect in the murder.

The boy killed in the shooting was Anthony Ayers, his mother confirmed to The Eagle on Wednesday.

A service for Ayers is scheduled from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. next Tuesday at Hillier Funeral Home in College Station, his mother said.

