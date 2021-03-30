Much of Brazos Valley faces moderate drought; may persist

“In the broad scheme of things, I would say that fire potential is probably relatively close to normal,” Luchs said, “but it’ll be, probably from day to day, dependent on the weather, how long it’s been since it’s rained, how humid, how windy things are for particular stretches.”

Drought, however, is not a requirement for fires, said Brad Smith, Texas A&M Forest Service’s predictive services department head. The key to fire risk at any time of the year, he said, is dry and dead grass and fuel.

Green grasses and blooming trees following the winter freezes help mitigate the fire danger, he said, but it does not eliminate it.

“We do have patches of woods, trees with forest litter on the ground that can burn if it dries out,” he said, “but most of our fire activity this time of year and from January through March is in the grass and the dead grass, so once we green the grass up, we have really improved our situation and reduced the fire danger quite a bit.”

For the most part, Smith said, the Brazos Valley’s peak for the winter fire season has passed with fire potential trending downward. The next peak typically comes in the late summer — July through September — when drought plays a bigger factor in fire risk, he said.