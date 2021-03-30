Much of Brazos Valley faces moderate drought; may persist

Much of the Brazos Valley is in a moderate drought, and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s outlook through June shows drought conditions could persist through the early summer.
At the moderate drought level, wildfire frequency increases and stock tanks, creeks and streams can be low.
According to the social media for Lake Somerville State Park’s Nails Creek Unit, the lake was two feet below its normal level earlier this month, and the Nails Creek boat ramp was not accessible for most boats. The boat ramps at the state park’s Birch Creek Unit remain usable, according to a park ranger.
Sean Luchs, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service’s Houston/Galveston office, said the drought situation is not far from typical conditions for this time of year, but people need to be mindful of the fire danger.
“We will likely be pretty dependent on the weather over the next few months as we look at temperatures kind of warming up and ramping up into summer,” he said.
During this time, he said, decent rain will help reduce that fire risk, but a longer stretch without rain — especially with warm, dry, windy conditions brought in by dry cold fronts — will allow the danger to increase again. Cold fronts are common during the spring, but not all bring with them widespread beneficial rain to decrease the fire risk, he said.
“In the broad scheme of things, I would say that fire potential is probably relatively close to normal,” Luchs said, “but it’ll be, probably from day to day, dependent on the weather, how long it’s been since it’s rained, how humid, how windy things are for particular stretches.”
Drought, however, is not a requirement for fires, said Brad Smith, Texas A&M Forest Service’s predictive services department head. The key to fire risk at any time of the year, he said, is dry and dead grass and fuel.
Green grasses and blooming trees following the winter freezes help mitigate the fire danger, he said, but it does not eliminate it.
“We do have patches of woods, trees with forest litter on the ground that can burn if it dries out,” he said, “but most of our fire activity this time of year and from January through March is in the grass and the dead grass, so once we green the grass up, we have really improved our situation and reduced the fire danger quite a bit.”
For the most part, Smith said, the Brazos Valley’s peak for the winter fire season has passed with fire potential trending downward. The next peak typically comes in the late summer — July through September — when drought plays a bigger factor in fire risk, he said.
Smith said June is a pivotal month in determining the late-summer fire potential.
“If we arrive into June and are still carrying drought in the Brazos Valley, more than likely that drought will persist and carry into the late summer drying season because we don’t get a lot of rain in June, July and August, typically,” he said.
Some of the wettest months of the year for the area are April and May, Smith said, but the drought outlook makes it questionable if the area will see enough rain to overcome the current drought conditions before June.
No matter what the fire risk is, Luchs said, people should pay attention to their actions and be mindful of what could inadvertently spark a fire.
Debris burning and welding are two activities that require extra caution, Smith said, especially if the grass is dry or dead and there are high winds.
Both Smith and Luchs said many people usually don’t connect with fire danger is parking their car in tall or dry grass. The heat from the vehicle could ignite the grass, Smith said.
“If folks can be aware that the danger, the risk is there and then modify their activities to avoid any accidental ignitions, that’s the key I think,” Smith said.