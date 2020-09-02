 Skip to main content
MSC OPAS to stream 'Choir of Man' Sept. 15
MSC OPAS to stream ‘Choir of Man’ Sept. 15

'The Choir of Man'

The Choir of Man show makes its North American debut Tuesday and Wednesday at Rudder Auditorium, presented by MSC OPAS.

 Photo special to The Eagle

For close to half a century, MSC OPAS has been a pillar of the area arts community, bringing Broadway musicals, classical music giants, opera and pop performances to the Rudder Theatre complex

A couple of years ago, The Choir of Man opened its first U.S. tour — and the OPAS season — with two rousing performances in Rudder Auditorium. Audiences loved it and asked OPAS Executive Director Anne Black to bring the British group back.

Unfortunately, like every other arts organization in the Brazos Valley — indeed in the entire country — OPAS has been closed since March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. One by one, OPAS had to cancel its final shows of last season: Beautiful, Fiddler on the Roof and RENT.

Not sure of when the pandemic would release its grip on America, Black and her amazing staff have been working hard to plan a new season. Latest word is that OPAS could start bringing live performances to town after the first of the year, but that remains to be seen. Its always popular new season announcement was postponed because there was no firm season yet to reveal.

But that doesn’t mean that OPAS will be silent much longer. On Sept. 15, in its first streaming presentation, OPAS will bring back the men of Man for a special online-only performance. Tickets for The Choir of Man: Live from London go on sale at noon Wednesday at the MSC Box Office (box office.tamu.edu).

The streamed performance will be at 7:30 p.m. CDT — 1:30 a.m. in London.

Tickets for a single stream will be $20, while a family or group multistream is $30.

At least five members of the show will participate in the Sept. 15 performance, singing songs familiar to those who have seen a Choir of Man show, as well as some other music. While this Sept. 15 performance is exclusively for MSC OPAS, additional performances may be added for other cities.

Nic Doodson, producer and director of The Choir of Man, said. “The pandemic has hit our industry especially hard. Anne understands that artists are suffering. Like all of you, the boys have been confined to their homes. So, when this idea of creating special performances for some of the cities we’ve played as part of our first two North American tours, we immediately began work to figure out how to produce a high-quality show in a socially distanced environment live from the UK.”

The show is expected to last 75 to 90 minutes. It will originate live from the London pub Pillars of Hercules and will use high-definition cameras for the best clarity.

The performance will start with a very socially distanced conversation between Black in College Station and Doodson in London. The show’s performers also will talk about their lives since the pandemic shut their show down.

Doodson said, “It’s definitely a more intimate showcase for the guys. The major takeaway is that audiences will get to know our guys, their stories and their talents even better.

“At its core, The Choir of Man is about bringing people together, sharing stories and singing songs. Of course, we’d rather be on the stage performing to sold-out houses. But these Live from London performances are the next best thing.

“We hope audiences watching from home will enjoy a pint of their favorite brew and toast us from across the pond. Cheers!”

The Sept. 15 performance is sponsored by Sonic BCS and law firm West, Webb, Allbritton & Gentry.

For more information go to MSCOPAS.org.

