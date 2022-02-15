MSC OPAS presents 'Rent'

Set in the opening years of the AIDS scourge, “Rent” is the story of a group of struggling artists and friends who seek to achieve their dreams without selling out.

Written by Jonathan Larson, who died the day of “Rent’s” first off-Broadway preview and only 10 days before his 36th birthday, ushered in a new era in Broadway history, using a diverse cast to tell multiple stories.

“Rent” came to Bryan-College Station as part of MSC OPAS’s 30th season. Tonight and Thursday, it returns to Rudder Auditorium as part of its 25th anniversary tour — a tour interrupted by the COVID pandemic.

Performances are at 7:30 both nights. Tickets are $30 to $90 and are available at the MSC Box Office on the first floor of Rudder Tower, by calling 845-1234 or at boxoffice.tamu.edu.

“Rent” won the 1996 Tony Award for Best Musical as well as the Pulitzer Prize for Drama. The musical has been translated into every major language and has been performed in 27 countries across six continents.

Perhaps it is best known for “Seasons of Love” about “525,600 minutes” that measure a year.