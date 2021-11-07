MSC OPAS presents 'Charlie and the Chocolate Factory'

The wonderful world of Willy Wonka comes to Rudder Auditorium at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday as the first Broadway production of the new MSC OPAS year.

Sponsored by Blue Bell Ice Cream, “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” is based on the beloved Roald Dahl book of the same name.

It tells the story of Everlasting Gobstopper inventor Willy Wonka who plans to open the doors of his secret candy factory to holders of five golden tickets included in select Wonka candy bars.

One of the lucky winners is young Charlie Bucket, who needs some sweetening in his life. He and four other winners embark on a factory tour full of Oompa-Loompas, incredible inventions and a great glass elevator.

OPAS Executive Director Anne Black said, “The vast majority of Broadway tours are not coming back until in early 2022 so we worked hard to find a musical that we could present in the fall. And we found a great one! We think this big, splashy production is the perfect production to kick off the Broadway part of our 2021-2022 season.”

Other Broadway shows in the 2021-2022 season — all scheduled for the spring, are “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, “Rent,” “An Officer and a Gentleman” and “Fiddler on the Roof.”