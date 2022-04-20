MSC OPAS announces its 50th anniversary season

For almost a half century, MSC OPAS had been bringing the best of the performing arts to the Texas A&M campus — and sharing those events with the Brazos Valley and beyond.

For its upcoming 50th anniversary season — announced in grand fashion Wednesday evening — OPAS will look back on some of its favorite productions and look to future events to come.

The 50th season Main Stage Series will include some of the best of Broadway — including “Waitress,” “Anastasia,” “My Fair Lady” and “Stomp” — while the Intimate Gatherings Series will have smaller but no less enjoyable offerings.

The new season will add a Singular Sensations Series and a Family Time Event.

Anne Black, who became OPAS executive director in 1987 — the first year OPAS brought in a touring Broadway production — said, “It’s only fitting that the slogan for “Anastasia,” a centerpiece musical on our new season, is ‘Journey to the Past’ because this 50th anniversary season is a journey, paying homage to some of the most memorable moments we’ve shared together.

“At the same time, we’re focused on what’s to come with groundbreaking events including being a part of the first national tour of “Our Planet” — a concert that brings an award-winning Netflix special to life on the big screen accompanied by an onstage orchestra.”

Here is a look at the Ann Cobb Wiatt Main Stage Series, with all performances in Rudder Auditorium at 7:30 p.m.:

Neil Berg’s 50 years of Rock ‘n’ Roll, Sept 27-28.

Stomp, Nov. 15-16.

My Fair Lady, The Lincoln Center Production, Dec. 6-7.

The Simon and Garfunkel Story, Jan. 31 and Feb. 1.

Waitress, Feb. 21-22.

Anastasia, March 28-29.

Black said, “OPAS has been at the forefront of several industry shaping programs — presenting events and artists that went on to become cultural phenomenon. We felt it was important to include ‘Stomp’ on this 50th anniversary season because we were on the very first tour in 1994.”

The Intimate Gatherings Series, all at 7:30 p.m. in Rudder Theatre, will include:

The Other Mozart, Oct. 13.

Swingle Singers Holiday, Dec. 1.

Lucy Loves Desi: A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Sitcom, Jan. 25.

The new Singular Sensations Series, all taking place at 7:30 p.m. in Rudder Auditorium, will feature:

Back Home Again: A Tribute to John Denver, Oct. 25.

Dublin Irish Dance, Feb. 16.

Our Planet: Live in Concert, March 8.

Black said, “Several of these programs hold a special place in our hearts highlighted by the return of Tom Becker with his John Denver tribute, the return of The Swingles who are celebrating their 60th anniversary and our friend, Broadway composer Neil Berg, opening this special season with a 50-year celebration of rock ‘n’ roll.”

The Family Time Special Event will be “Winnie the Pooh,” with performances at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. Oct. 1 and 2 p.m. Oct. 2. All three performances will be in Rudder Theatre.

Season and priority single tickets will be available beginning June 1 at the MSC Box Office on the first floor of Rudder Tower or by phone at 845-1234. Online ticket sales can be found after June 1 at OPAStickets.org.

Season ticket packages offer savings opportunities ranging from 10% to 15% off regular ticket prices. Season ticket package seats are designated before single ticket purchases.