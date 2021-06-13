MSC OPAS announces four concerts for fall 2021

It’s hard to keep a great theater organization down. After 15 months of pandemic-enforced silence, MSC OPAS is coming back strong with five Broadway productions taking to the Rudder Theatre Complex stages next spring.
OPAS Executive Director Anne Black and her crew have scrambled to put together its 49th season once pandemic restrictions on concert and theater events were relaxed. The fall concerts feature Broadway veterans as well as a holiday concert that will lift hearts and set feet to tapping.
Black said, “While there are no Broadway shows on our fall lineup, we are very excited to present top-notch award-winning Broadway and West End performers.”
Here is a look at the four concerts:
• The Barricade Boys, Sept. 14, 7:30 p.m., Rudder Auditorium — For more than 40 years, audiences around the world have thrilled to Les Misérables. Now, The Barricade Boys, four stars of London’s West End production of the musical based on the novel by Victor Hugo, will present a concert of iconic songs, from powerhouse ballads to operatic arias, from pop and rock to swing. Of course, the four singers will include favorite songs from Broadway musicals such as Jersey Boys, Phantom of the Opera, Wicked and, of course, Les Mis.
Alfie Boe, who starred as Jean Valjean in London, said, “These guys are fantastic. ... Don’t miss this show.”
On their last tour of the United States in 2019, The Barricade Boys sold out every performance.
• Michael Cavanaugh, Oct. 20, 7:30 p.m., Rudder Auditorium — Billy Joel himself selected Cavanaugh to play the lead in Movin’ Out, the jukebox musical featuring Joel’s songs. Cavanaugh earned rave reviews, as well as Grammy and Tony Award nominations. For this concert, backed by his band, Cavanaugh will add the music of Elton John to his repertoire of Joel hits.
Billboard Magazine called Cavanaugh the “new voice of the American rock ’n roll songbook.”
Reuters called him Entertainer of the Year.
• 7000 Miles to Broadway, starring J. Robert Spencer, Nov. 16, 7:30 p.m., Rudder Theatre — Spencer has starred on Broadway in hits such as Jersey Boys and Next to Normal, for which he was nominated for a Tony Award for Best Leading Actor. For this concert, Spencer will take the audience on a road trip covering a variety of genres and multiple decades.
An OPAS news release says, “From Willie Nelson’s country twang, to the smooth crooning sounds of Frank Sinatra to the pop favorites of Frankie Valli, this concert has something for everyone!”
And, in keeping with OPAS’ history, Spencer will perform a number of popular songs from the Broadway stage.
OPAS audiences may have seen him in Rudder Auditorium when he performed with the Midtown Men, veterans of Jersey Boys on Broadway.
• The Kingdom Choir, a Special Holiday Concert, Nov. 30, 7:30 p.m., Rudder Auditorium — Anyone who watched the wedding of Prince Harry and American actress Meghan Markle on May 19, 2018, thrilled to the powerful choral performance of Lean on Me by The Kingdom Choir. Led by the perfectly coiffed Karen Gibson, the choir was formed in 1994 with a mission of drawing from various gospel traditions. This will be the perfect concert to start off the Christmas season.
Season-ticket holders from the 2019-2020 season must order their tickets to the fall concerts by June 30 at www.MSCOPAS.org. Individual tickets for all four concerts will be available beginning July 15 from the MSC Box Office, boxoffice.tamu.edu.
The five spring musicals will be announced later this year.