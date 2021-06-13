MSC OPAS announces four concerts for fall 2021

It’s hard to keep a great theater organization down. After 15 months of pandemic-enforced silence, MSC OPAS is coming back strong with five Broadway productions taking to the Rudder Theatre Complex stages next spring.

OPAS Executive Director Anne Black and her crew have scrambled to put together its 49th season once pandemic restrictions on concert and theater events were relaxed. The fall concerts feature Broadway veterans as well as a holiday concert that will lift hearts and set feet to tapping.

Black said, “While there are no Broadway shows on our fall lineup, we are very excited to present top-notch award-winning Broadway and West End performers.”

Here is a look at the four concerts: