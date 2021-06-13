MSC hosting Aggie PITCH entrepreneurial competition

Current and former Texas A&M and Texas A&M University System student entrepreneurs have the chance to win thousands of dollars in prizes at the Aggie PITCH competition today.

According to the McFerrin Center for Entrepreneurship, Aggie PITCH is “the only university-wide business plan pitch competition” at A&M where entrepreneurs can present the startups they are developing.

The website states the startups are not limited to one industry, and any startup founder connected with Texas A&M or one of the 10 other Texas A&M University System schools is eligible to participate. This is the first year former students are eligible to compete.

Held in person in the Memorial Student Center’s Gates Ballroom, the entrepreneurs will present their business pitches as well as brief elevator pitches for their venture.

“Aggie PITCH is designed to act as a springboard for entrepreneurs with an early-stage startup venture,” the website states. “Competition winners are awarded cash prizes from the largest prize pool ever offered in an entrepreneurial business pitch competition at Texas A&M University.”