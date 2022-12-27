Mr. Hamburger permanently closes Bryan restaurant

Mr. Hamburger officials announced Monday on its Facebook page that its Bryan restaurant will not be reopening as planned in 2023 and said the property owner has a new development opportunity for this facility.

On Nov. 28, Mr. Hamburger officials announced the restaurant would be close on Dec. 4 and reopen on Jan. 15, 2023. The new Doh! Pizza concept may be a part of the new project, which is expected to be announced soon.

Mr. Hamburger opened its Bryan location in August 2018. The restaurant opened in Huntsville in 1959 and serves burgers, chicken sandwiches, hot dogs, milkshakes, fries and breakfast items.

“Many thanks to our loyal patrons and employees who have appreciated the effort to make Mr. Hamburger unique among the many burger joints in town,” Mr. Hamburger officials wrote in a post. “I look forward to returning to Aggieland someday. Until then, come say howdy at our Huntsville location. May God bless you in the new year — thanks and gig 'em!”