Is it a forklift? Or maybe a firefighter? What about a material handler or a piece of military equipment?

Tracks North America's Multi-Purpose Expeditionary Platform (MPEP) can function as all of those and much more.

The MPEP is an off-road platform on which various attachments can be mounted. Tracks North America, a Bryan-College Station area company, sold its first unit in 2021 and has since delivered 25 to various customers. Because MPEP has hydraulic capabilities, a wide range of accessories can be hooked up to the platform such as a snowplow, a lawnmower and a bucket.

“There are 25 platforms that have been sold into the marketplace — 12 are in the military and the others are in the private sector … we’ve sold to smart city companies, field transport companies, and oil drilling companies,” Tracks North America CEO Caleb Holt said Thursday during testing of the autonomous capability of the MPEP at the Bush Combat Development Complex at Texas A&M's RELLIS campus in Bryan. “We have built kits for the marines, firefighting units for the [Department of Energy], airfield damage repair kits for the Army, and now we are building kits for loading aircraft.”

The MPEP platform comes in two sizes, with the larger of the two weighing around 4,500 pounds, which is noticeably lighter than a traditional forklift or skid steer. Those can weigh between 10,000 and 12,500 pounds, according to Holt. Another feature of the MPEP is that it can be collapsed down to a height of 28 inches and is only 56 inches wide, which conforms to the required size to fit fly-on military aircraft models during transportation.

Holt said the cost of a platform for a prospective client is between $85,000 and $90,000, and that's without the autonomous capabilities of the model that the company is currently testing. The addition of that feature will move the price per unit to between $125,000 and $140,000.

“Our end goal for Tracks North America is to produce autonomy as a service," Holt said. "We will be able to provide hardware to customers and they will be able to make their existing equipment and systems autonomous."

Srikanth Saripalli, a mechanical engineering professor and director of Texas A&M's Center for Autonomous Vehicles and Sensor Systems, has partnered with Tracks North America to assist with the development of the semi-autonomous features.

“I think this [platform] is one of a kind," Saripalli said. "There are machines like this but they are way too expensive — a half a million dollars or more or they are too big — there’s no other machine like this.”

When testing the semi-autonomous features on the MPEP, Saripalli praised the location and facilities of the Bush Combat Development Complex.

“Having such a facility, I don’t know of any other place or university that has such a cool facility," he said. "So being able to test it here and see how well it works or how it doesn’t work, from a logistical perspective it is very nice to have everything in Bryan-College Station. We want to test it in the worst environments and this is a unique track and facility to test in.”

The Bush Combat Development Complex is a new facility that is part of the Texas A&M RELLIS campus and represents the Texas A&M University System and the state of Texas’ commitment to the nation, according to Patrick Seiber, the Public Relations Director at the Bush Combat Development Complex.

“In 2019, the Texas Legislature put $50 million toward the proving ground, where all the testing is done," Seiber said. "Another $80 million from the Texas A&M Board of Regents was added, which went toward research, hiring and other facilities here, combine that with the $65 million from Army Futures Command strategic partnership we have and it is a powerful combination.”

Seiber added, “We hope the work done here can help provide deterrence to make [the country] so dominant so that no one wants to pick a fight with us [the nation]."