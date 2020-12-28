Motorcyclist killed, passenger critically injured in Washington County accident

A Somerville motorcyclist died Sunday in an accident in Washington County and a passenger on the motorcycle was in critical condition Monday, authorities said.

Officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety said John Travis Winn, 36, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash at the intersection of Texas 105 and F.M. 912.

The motorcycle passenger, 31-year-old Kathryn Johann Winn of Somerville, was taken to St. Joseph Hospital in Bryan.

A DPS spokesman said the accident happened just before 6 p.m. when a pickup driven by a 17-year-old turned in front of the motorcycle. A second pickup, driven by a 64-year-old, struck Winn's body after he was ejected from the motorcycle, officials said.

The drivers of the trucks were not injured.

DPS said the investigation into the accident was ongoing.