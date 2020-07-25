Most counties in the Brazos Valley reported additional COVID-19 cases on Friday.
Milam County officials reported 11 additional cases, bringing the total there to 273. There have been 219 who have recovered. One person remains hospitalized, and two have died. According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, Burleson County now has 217 cases, an increase of five. There are 116 who have recovered.
Robertson County officials report 202 cases, an increase of five. There have been 69 who have recovered there. In Leon County, the DSHS has revised numbers to show 126 cases, a decrease of one since Thursday. There have been 69 who have recovered there.
Madison County reported 234 cases, an increase of five. There have been 82 who have recovered.
According to the DSHS, there are 796 cases in Grimes County, at least 510 of which are connected to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice. There have been 569 who have recovered. Seventeen deaths have been reported in Grimes County, 15 of which are connected to the TDCJ.
The DSHS reports there are 438 cases in Washington County, an increase of three. There have been 285 who have recovered and 34 who have died.
