Mosquito samples test positive for West Nile Virus for first time this year

There is no medication to treat or vaccine to prevent West Nile Virus. Throughout the past decade, the state has reported more than 3,300 cases of West Nile, including 172 deaths.

Now that a positive sample was found, Lamkin said that more samples will be collected weekly across the county. Currently, 12 samples are collected from different locations each week, and he said the unit will likely add about four more.

Lamkin said that last year there was one person locally who contracted the virus, and going back to 2017 there were two cases.

Normally, a positive sample of West Nile isn’t found in the county until August or September, Lamkin said. He noted it is consistent with what is happening across the state.

Human cases of West Nile are reported by doctors, and the information gets back to the Health District through the state, Lamkin said. So far, the area has not seen a person infected with West Nile this year.

The Mosquito Surveillance Unit also keeps an eye out for St. Louis Encephalitis and Western Equine Encephalitis. These two viruses are similar to West Nile, as all three are known as arboviruses, Lamkin said. However, St. Louis Encephalitis and Western Equine Encephalitis are extremely rare, with fewer than 10 cases being found throughout the state each year.