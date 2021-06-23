Mosquito samples test positive for West Nile Virus for first time this year

The Brazos County Health District is urging community members to reduce their exposure to mosquitoes after a mosquito sample in the area tested positive for West Nile Virus.
While the mosquito trap was located in the 77845 ZIP code of College Station, Environmental Health Manager Bob Lamkin said that everyone should practice caution since they could contract the virus anywhere in the community.
The positive sample was collected by the health district’s Mosquito Surveillance Unit, which is housed under the Environmental Health division.
To prevent being bitten by mosquitoes, the district says to use insect repellents that have the active ingredient DEET or other EPA-registered repellents. People should also wear long, loose and light-colored clothing when outside, drain or treat all standing water in or around homes or workplaces, and limit time outdoors since mosquitoes are active all day and night.
“Mosquitoes can fly — some of them in the miles, some of them half a mile,” Lamkin stressed as he explained that everyone in the county should be careful. “The borders of the ZIP codes [that infected mosquitoes are found in] do not keep them in that area.”
West Nile Virus, a health district press release states, is transmitted through the bite of infected mosquitoes. The majority of people who contract the virus do not get sick. Twenty percent of people develop symptoms including headache, fever, body aches, joint pains, nausea and fatigue. For some people, less than 1%, the virus affects the nervous system, leading to serious illness that sometimes causes neck stiffness, disorientation, tremors, convulsions, paralysis and death.
There is no medication to treat or vaccine to prevent West Nile Virus. Throughout the past decade, the state has reported more than 3,300 cases of West Nile, including 172 deaths.
Now that a positive sample was found, Lamkin said that more samples will be collected weekly across the county. Currently, 12 samples are collected from different locations each week, and he said the unit will likely add about four more.
Lamkin said that last year there was one person locally who contracted the virus, and going back to 2017 there were two cases.
Normally, a positive sample of West Nile isn’t found in the county until August or September, Lamkin said. He noted it is consistent with what is happening across the state.
Human cases of West Nile are reported by doctors, and the information gets back to the Health District through the state, Lamkin said. So far, the area has not seen a person infected with West Nile this year.
The Mosquito Surveillance Unit also keeps an eye out for St. Louis Encephalitis and Western Equine Encephalitis. These two viruses are similar to West Nile, as all three are known as arboviruses, Lamkin said. However, St. Louis Encephalitis and Western Equine Encephalitis are extremely rare, with fewer than 10 cases being found throughout the state each year.
The Brazos County Health District said Tuesday that it has notified the other members of the Vector Surveillance and Control Partnership with the City of Bryan, City of College Station, and Texas A&M University of the positive West Nile sample.
At the end of May, AgriLife Today reported that mosquito populations are booming after recent heavy rains.
The first wave of mosquitoes each year are known as floodwater mosquitoes, AgriLife Today states. They emerge after heavy rains that leave water behind for eggs to be laid in. Sonja Swiger, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service entomologist and associate professor in the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences department of entomology, said in the report that these mosquitoes are usually persistent biters from dawn to dusk.
The second wave are known as container mosquitoes, which include Aedes species that are black and white with white striped legs. These tend to be daytime feeders, Swiger said in the report.
The third wave consists of culex mosquitoes, which are disease carriers that usually prefer stagnant pools of water with high bacteria content.
Swiger said in a Monday phone interview that floodwater mosquitoes have slowed a bit, and the state is for the most part seeing second and third wave mosquitoes — the container and culex mosquitoes.
She added that mosquitoes will continue to be an issue until winter as long as there is water available to them.
Similar to the health district, Swiger encouraged people to use repellents and remove standing water.
“We may be getting out of the heavy load of mosquitoes — those floodwaters make a big splash because there’s so many of them — but there’s still other mosquitoes to be worried about,” Swiger said.