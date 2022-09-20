More than 4,400 Aggie Rings to be awarded this weekend

More than 4,400 Aggie Rings will be awarded to Texas A&M students this Friday.

Aggie Ring Day will move back to the Clayton W. Williams Jr. Alumni Center with the completion of Aggie Park.

Parking for Aggie Rings Day is not available at the Alumni Center. Ring recipients and guests are encouraged to utilize paid parking in the West Campus garage. Free shuttles will run from the garage to the Alumni Center for drop off and pick up from 8 a.m. to 7:15 p.m.

Of the 4,400-plus rings to be given this weekend, 52% are to women, 88% are 10K gold and 73% will have a natural gold finish.

There were more than 4,400 rings ordered by students at A&M's main campus in College Station with 80 to be given to students at A&M-Galveston and 15 to A&M Law students. The Class of 2023 will have 3,117 rings given with students from the classes of 2021, 2022 and 2024 also receiving rings.

A&M students are eligible to receive an Aggie Ring after completing 90 undergraduate hours, including 45 at A&M, or a pre-determined percentage of a graduate degree. The first Aggie Ring was awarded in 1889 and it is the most recognizable symbol of the Aggie network. Aggie Ring Day in its current format dates back to 2000.