More than 30,000 people have already voted in Brazos County, officials say Tuesday

With the number of Brazos County voters passing 30,000 on Tuesday, about 25% of registered voters have now cast a ballot.

Through seven days of early voting in Brazos County, 26,747 residents have voted in-person and nearly 3,900 people have mailed in or dropped off ballots, a pace ahead of the 2016 and 2018 elections.

Elections Administrator Trudy Hancock sent numbers to The Eagle late Tuesday indicating that daily local turnout has not waned, and indeed has risen since the first day of voting. On Monday, 3,877 people cast in-person ballots, while 4,102 people voted at one of five locations on Tuesday. On Oct. 13, the first day of in-person voting, 3,480 people voted in the county.

There are 122,679 people registered to vote in Brazos County.

Hancock said that more than 7,000 ballots, as well as more than 800 military and overseas ballots, have so far been mailed out, and more than 3,800 total ballots have thus far been returned.

More people already have voted early at Galilee Baptist Church than did so in all of early voting in 2016. At Galilee, 843 people voted there Monday and Tuesday, and 2,764 people have voted early there so far in 2020. In 2016, 2,086 county residents cast ballots at the church.