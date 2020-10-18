More than 22,000 Brazos County residents already have voted

There is an extra week of early voting in Texas in 2020 compared to past election years.

Galilee Baptist Church in Bryan was the site with the longest wait times Tuesday, the first day of early voting. There were only four voting machines Tuesday, but two have since been added, Hancock said, helping with lines. On Tuesday, 315 people voted at Galilee, with voters in lines more than two hours long; 454 people voted there on Friday and 354 on Saturday.

In total, 1,921 people voted at Galilee between Tuesday and Saturday, a figure that approached the church’s entire early vote total in 2016 of 2,086.

The most-used voter site in the county, according to Hancock, was the College Station Utilities and Training Facility, with 5,554 voters casting ballots there between Tuesday and Saturday. The Memorial Student Center on the Texas A&M campus, which reported the shortest wait times on Tuesday and Wednesday, hosted 905 voters on Tuesday and 931 on Wednesday — and 4,421 total through Saturday evening.

Hancock said 3,542 Brazos County residents have so far voted at the Brazos County Administration Building, and 3,330 people have voted at Arena Hall in Bryan.