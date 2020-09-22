 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
More episodes of 'American Pickers' to film in Texas
0 comments

More episodes of 'American Pickers' to film in Texas

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The History Channel recently announced plans to film more episodes of the series American Pickers in Texas in November, and said in a press release that show producers were looking for people with large, private collections of antiques.

American Pickers is a documentary series that explores the world of antique “picking” on the History Channel.

The show follows Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz, “two of the most skilled pickers in the business, as they hunt for America’s most valuable antiques,” the press release states.

“They are always excited to find sizeable, unique collections and learn the interesting stories behind them,” the release states. “As they hit the back roads from coast to coast, Mike and Frank are on a mission to recycle and rescue forgotten relics. Along the way, the Pickers want to meet characters with remarkable and exceptional items. The pair hopes to give historically significant objects a new lease on life, while learning a thing or two about America’s past along the way.”

To contact the show, email americanpickers@cineflix.com.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert