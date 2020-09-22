More episodes of 'American Pickers' to film in Texas

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The History Channel recently announced plans to film more episodes of the series American Pickers in Texas in November, and said in a press release that show producers were looking for people with large, private collections of antiques.

American Pickers is a documentary series that explores the world of antique “picking” on the History Channel.

The show follows Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz, “two of the most skilled pickers in the business, as they hunt for America’s most valuable antiques,” the press release states.

“They are always excited to find sizeable, unique collections and learn the interesting stories behind them,” the release states. “As they hit the back roads from coast to coast, Mike and Frank are on a mission to recycle and rescue forgotten relics. Along the way, the Pickers want to meet characters with remarkable and exceptional items. The pair hopes to give historically significant objects a new lease on life, while learning a thing or two about America’s past along the way.”

To contact the show, email americanpickers@cineflix.com.