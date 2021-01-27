More details released in Jan. 21 officer-involved shooting in College Station

College Station police have released more information on the death of 33-year-old Ryan D. Stallings, who was killed Jan. 21 during a traffic stop.
According to authorities, Stallings was pulled over by K-9 Officer Matthew Newton, an eight-year veteran of the College Station Police Department, around 1 a.m. in the 1300 block of Earl Rudder Freeway. Newton was assisted on the stop by investigators with the College Station Police Department’s Special Investigations Unit and two Texas Department of Public Safety troopers. Police said in a press release they do not believe Stallings knew there were other officers besides Newton on the scene.
During the traffic stop, Stallings and his passenger, Celeste Perez, were asked to get out of the car. At that time, police said, Stallings told Newton he had a handgun in the console of the vehicle and Newton instructed Stallings to not reach for the weapon. According to police, Perez got out of the car and Stallings ignored commands to get out before producing his handgun.
Police said in a press release that Newton and two troopers then shot Stallings. Paramedics were dispatched, but Stallings could not be revived, authorities said. A loaded handgun was recovered.
A search of the vehicle led to the discovery of 2.3 kilograms of cocaine and 1 kilogram of MDMA. Authorities said Perez admitted to dating and living with Stallings and a search warrant was served on their home just before 5 a.m. Jan. 21. During the search of the home, police said at least 400 grams of cocaine, Adderall and THC were located. Police also located a working digital scale and a white powdery substance and packaging material.
Perez also admitted to traveling to College Station from another Texas city to traffic a wholesale amount of MDMA and cocaine to Brazos County, a release notes.
Authorities said the preliminary amount of drugs recovered from the investigation include: one kilogram of MDMA; 3.9 kilograms of cocaine; 21,673 Adderall pills; 4,505 Xanax pills; 2.1 kilograms of marijuana; 61 cartridges of THC and 0.6 kilograms of THC. Authorities also seized about $10,000 in cash.
Police said the total weight of the drugs seized was more than 17 kilograms and they have an estimated street value of $452,800.
Perez faces five counts of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, each charge an enhanced first-degree felony punishable by up to 99 years in prison. She remained in the Brazos County Jail Wednesday with bail set at $442,000.
The last time a College Station police officer used lethal force was on Aug. 13, 2012, in response to a shooting on Fidelity Street. That shooting resulted in the deaths of Brazos County Precinct 1 Constable Brian Bachmann, bystander Chris Northcliffe and the shooter, Thomas Cafall III. A College Station police officer and a citizen were injured in the gunfire.
College Station Police Department, the Texas Rangers and the Brazos County District Attorney’s Office are investigating Stallings’ shooting, authorities said.
When the investigation is concluded, the findings will be presented to the District Attorney’s Office.
According to Officer Tristen Lopez, spokesman for College Station police, because the investigation is active, no audio or video recordings from the shooting will be released at this time.