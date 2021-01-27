More details released in Jan. 21 officer-involved shooting in College Station

College Station police have released more information on the death of 33-year-old Ryan D. Stallings, who was killed Jan. 21 during a traffic stop.

According to authorities, Stallings was pulled over by K-9 Officer Matthew Newton, an eight-year veteran of the College Station Police Department, around 1 a.m. in the 1300 block of Earl Rudder Freeway. Newton was assisted on the stop by investigators with the College Station Police Department’s Special Investigations Unit and two Texas Department of Public Safety troopers. Police said in a press release they do not believe Stallings knew there were other officers besides Newton on the scene.

During the traffic stop, Stallings and his passenger, Celeste Perez, were asked to get out of the car. At that time, police said, Stallings told Newton he had a handgun in the console of the vehicle and Newton instructed Stallings to not reach for the weapon. According to police, Perez got out of the car and Stallings ignored commands to get out before producing his handgun.