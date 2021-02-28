More details released in fatal Bryan stabbing

According to Bryan police, Randy Roy Conde, 30, arrived at a business in the 1100 block of South Texas Avenue on Friday morning and went inside. A witness in the back of the business told authorities that shortly afterward he heard yelling and entered another room, where he saw Conde hunched over Rogelio “Junior” Martinez and making a stabbing motion, police said.

A witness was able to get Conde away from Martinez and held him until police arrived, authorities said. The incident was captured on surveillance video. According to police, at around 9:23 a.m. Martinez can be seen sitting on a stool behind a counter when Conde comes around to the area. Conde then produces a knife, and Martinez gestures for him to leave, police said. Conde can be seen raising the knife, and Martinez then picks up a stool to use it to fend off Conde, a report notes. The two exchange words, and Conde can be seen stabbing Martinez, according to police.