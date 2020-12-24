More COVID-19 vaccine doses arrive in Bryan-College Station

Parsi also noted that though the vaccines’ effectiveness against the COVID-19 illness is proven, it is not yet clear as to its ability to prevent asymptomatic coronavirus transmission.

“Even for those who are vaccinated, or are around those who have been vaccinated, you still have to wear a mask and perform social distancing until we find out that information — and also until we vaccinate a certain percentage of our population,” Parsi said.

Texas is currently in the midst of vaccine distribution Phase 1A, during which frontline health care workers and residents and staff of nursing home and assisted care facilities are eligible to receive doses of the vaccines.

“With an estimated 1.9 million Texans in those groups, it will likely be at least a few weeks before a transition to Phase 1B occurs,” a DSHS statement from Monday reads; a Thursday letter from DSHS Commissioner Dr. John Hellerstedt urged facilities to administer all vaccine doses to individuals in Phases 1A and 1B quickly, “as much of Texas’ vaccine allotment has yet to be administered.”