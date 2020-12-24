More COVID-19 vaccine doses arrive in Bryan-College Station

Vaccine distribution and administration of COVID-19 vaccines ramped up locally on Wednesday.
St. Joseph Health received 500 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine and began vaccinating staff members Wednesday afternoon, and area pharmacies are preparing to assist in the vaccination process. Widespread vaccination is still likely a few months away.
The CDC announced Wednesday that nationwide, more than 1 million people, mostly health care workers, have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccines since administration of doses began less than two weeks ago.
Dr. Kia Parsi, chief medical officer at St. Joseph Health, told The Eagle on Wednesday evening that 500 total doses have been received at two of its locations, and 2,300 doses of the Moderna vaccine for its flagship medical center in Bryan are coming soon.
“We’re both happy and excited that we’re able to get the COVID-19 vaccine, not just for St. Joseph, but I know that throughout the community several pharmacies have received it,” Parsi said.
“The more people that get vaccinated quickly, the sooner we can be on the path to ending this pandemic.”
He said St. Joseph Health’s goal is to administer vaccine doses as quickly as possible to as many people as it can; in the interview, Parsi urged people to trust the safety of the vaccines and the processes by which they were evaluated and ultimately approved. Pfizer and Moderna’s vaccines have efficacy rates of 95% and 94%, respectively, and both are two-dose vaccines.
Parsi also noted that though the vaccines’ effectiveness against the COVID-19 illness is proven, it is not yet clear as to its ability to prevent asymptomatic coronavirus transmission.
“Even for those who are vaccinated, or are around those who have been vaccinated, you still have to wear a mask and perform social distancing until we find out that information — and also until we vaccinate a certain percentage of our population,” Parsi said.
Texas is currently in the midst of vaccine distribution Phase 1A, during which frontline health care workers and residents and staff of nursing home and assisted care facilities are eligible to receive doses of the vaccines.
“With an estimated 1.9 million Texans in those groups, it will likely be at least a few weeks before a transition to Phase 1B occurs,” a DSHS statement from Monday reads; a Thursday letter from DSHS Commissioner Dr. John Hellerstedt urged facilities to administer all vaccine doses to individuals in Phases 1A and 1B quickly, “as much of Texas’ vaccine allotment has yet to be administered.”
Next week, pharmacies will begin assisting with the vaccination of assisted living and nursing home residents and staff members. According to the Texas Department of State Health Services website, several H-E-B and Brookshire Brothers pharmacies in Brazos, Madison, Milam, Robertson, Walker and Washington Counties are among those scheduled to receive vaccine doses in the coming days, and some of those locations have already received doses. It will likely be months before vaccine doses are available to the general public.
On Monday, state health officials announced that following a panel review, Texans 65 and older — and people over age 16 who have chronic medical conditions — will be in Phase 1B to receive COVID-19 vaccines. That marks a departure from federal CDC recommendations that vaccinations focus next on those over 74 and on teachers, agriculture and food workers and public safety personnel.
The Brazos County Health District shared a statement with The Eagle Wednesday regarding the state’s vaccination guidelines.
“More than 70 percent of COVID-19 deaths in Texas have occurred in people 65 and older, and scientific evidence shows that adults of any age with certain medical conditions have an increased risk of hospitalization and death if they get sick with COVID-19,” the health district statement read. “This approach ensures that Texans at the most severe risk from COVID-19 can be protected across races and ethnicities and regardless of where they work. Individual healthcare providers will be responsible for distributing vaccines to the public keeping in line with state guidelines.”
Dr. Seth Sullivan, Brazos County’s alternate health authority, said in a phone interview Wednesday that people should be thinking of the vaccination distribution and administration processes in a time frame of months, not weeks.
“It’s early, and it’s going to take awhile,” Sullivan said of the vaccination process.
Sullivan was one of the first people in the area to receive the first vaccine dose, and described the experience as mildly uncomfortable but well worth it.
“That mild amount of discomfort was overshadowed by that immense sense of progress and welcome protection from this virus,” Sullivan said.
He said he was encouraged by the interest he is seeing from people in getting one of the vaccines.
“More people than not, I really do believe, are going to see the value of the vaccine and want to be vaccinated,” Sullivan said. “The data on these vaccines are very good.”