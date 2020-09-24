More Bryan-College Station families choose in-person learning for second six weeks

Martindale said he has approved additional personnel at some of the secondary campuses to help teachers and administrators with the added load of handling both in-person and online instruction.

The elementary level does not have the same need for personnel because more teachers are providing strictly in-person or virtual instruction, Martindale said, but he is interested in how the elementary learning model changes the overall percentage of students on campus throughout the district.

All Bryan schools operate on a six-week grading cycle, and the district will see about 16% more students on campus when the second six weeks begins Monday, Superintendent Christie Whitbeck told the Bryan school board during the Sept. 21 board meeting.

The number of students selecting the hybrid model was nearly unchanged, moving from about 5% to 4%. In the hybrid model, which is available to students in grades 7-12, students do most of their work online but come on campus for certain courses, such as fine arts and Career and Technology Education courses.

Elementary campuses varied in how many students are learning on campus, but the elementary level overall is expected to see an increase of nearly 17.5% students on campus, moving from 60.5% on campus at the start of school to 78% beginning Monday.