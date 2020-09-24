More Bryan-College Station families choose in-person learning for second six weeks

When the second six weeks begins Monday in Bryan schools and College Station secondary schools, there will be more students learning on campuses.
Parents at both districts selected a learning model for their students — virtual or on-campus and an added option of hybrid at Bryan middle and high schools — at the start of the school year. Then, before the next grading cycle, they had the option to change that option.
College Station intermediate, middle and high schools will see an overall increase of 5% more students in the classroom, Superintendent Mike Martindale said during the Sept. 15 board meeting. In College Station, intermediate through high schools operate on a six-week grading cycle, while elementary schools work with nine-week grading periods.
The elementary school changes will be factored into the overall change when the second nine-week grading period begins.
The intermediate level saw the largest jump at 12%, from 67.8% in the first six weeks to an anticipated 80% when the second six weeks begins Sept. 28.
College Station middle schools will see about 7% more students on campuses beginning Monday.
The three high schools saw the lowest jump with a little more than a 3% increase in on-campus students, from 70.5% at the start of school to 73.7% in the second six weeks.
Martindale said he has approved additional personnel at some of the secondary campuses to help teachers and administrators with the added load of handling both in-person and online instruction.
The elementary level does not have the same need for personnel because more teachers are providing strictly in-person or virtual instruction, Martindale said, but he is interested in how the elementary learning model changes the overall percentage of students on campus throughout the district.
All Bryan schools operate on a six-week grading cycle, and the district will see about 16% more students on campus when the second six weeks begins Monday, Superintendent Christie Whitbeck told the Bryan school board during the Sept. 21 board meeting.
The number of students selecting the hybrid model was nearly unchanged, moving from about 5% to 4%. In the hybrid model, which is available to students in grades 7-12, students do most of their work online but come on campus for certain courses, such as fine arts and Career and Technology Education courses.
Elementary campuses varied in how many students are learning on campus, but the elementary level overall is expected to see an increase of nearly 17.5% students on campus, moving from 60.5% on campus at the start of school to 78% beginning Monday.
Approximately another 10% of intermediate students will be back on campus next week, moving from 56.6% in August to 67% next week.
Middle school is the first level at which students have the hybrid learning option. The number of hybrid students remained at 2%, but 13.5% more students opted to return to full onsite learning, from 51.5% at the start of school to 65% this month.
At the high school level, about 2% fewer students opted for the hybrid model, moving from 15% to 13% between the first and second six weeks. The campuses will have nearly a 5.5% increase of on-campus students the second six weeks, moving from 51.6% last month to 57% Monday.
During the Bryan school board’s Sept. 8 workshop, Associate Superintendent of Teaching and Learning Barbara Ybarra said she did not anticipate any capacity or safety problems associated with the increased number of students on campuses. She told the board the district has been purchasing more personal protective equipment throughout the first six weeks.
In addition to more students, the Bryan school district is extending its mask requirement to all grade levels. Previously, it was required of those in third grade and older, but beginning Monday, masks will be required of all students from pre-kindergarten through high school. Earlier this month Ybarra told the board the decision was made because the majority of younger students chose to wear a mask even without a requirement in place.
