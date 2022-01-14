 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Monday's MLK Jr. March at Sadie Thomas Park canceled
The Brazos Valley Area Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority has canceled its MLK Jr. March, which was scheduled for Monday at 10 a.m. at Sadie Thomas Park in Bryan, due to a local rise in COVID-19 cases.

The BVAA will now host a virtual program on Monday at 2 p.m. to honor the life of King. The program can be viewed at the BVAA's YouTube channel.

The BVAA is still accepting donations for Family Promise Bryan-College Station. Donation needs include combs, brushes, hair grease, hair gel, toothpaste, hand lotion and bottled water. Call 268-4309 or email familypromisebcs@gmail.com for drop off times.

For more information about the Brazos Valley Area Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. visit bvaadst.com.

