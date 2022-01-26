Molefi Kete Asante discusses a diverse future for America at 15th annual MLK Breakfast

Molefi Kete Asante, a Temple University professor and a leading figure in the field of African American studies, said Martin Luther King Jr. was at the peak of America’s social and cultural history as a moral leader.
Asante, the keynote speaker at Texas A&M University’s 15th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Breakfast on Wednesday morning, said the civil rights movement that King began changed America by making it become a more “critical society” that has moved toward the “human rights movement.”
“We would not have had the Black power movement, we would not have had the Black arts movement, we wouldn’t have even had the student movement that started in Berkeley,” Asante said. “I think that the civil rights movement set the tone that there was something that needed to be discussed and needed to be dealt with in American society.”
The 79-year-old Asante is the chair of the Department of Africology and African American Studies at Temple in Philadelphia and has authored 96 books. Born as one of 16 siblings in Valdosta, Georgia, Asante went on to earn a Ph.D. from UCLA, and became a full-time professor at the State University of New York at age 26. He is the founder and current editor of Journal of Black Studies, first director of UCLA Center for Afro American Studies, international organizer for Afrocentricity International, president of the Molefi Kete Asante Institute for Afrocentric Studies and serves on the Thabo Mbeki African Leadership Council at UNISA.
The breakfast, organized by Texas A&M and the Memorial Student Center Carter G. Woodson Black Awareness Committee, was limited to 200 in-person guests to allow for increased social distancing. Simulcast online, the event was moderated by Lt. Col. Stephen G. Ruth, Texas A&M Class of 1992.
Timothy Scott, Texas A&M’s interim provost and executive vice president, said in the opening remarks that many things come to mind when he thinks about King, but the one word or value that stood out was unity. People of every race and creed are united through the core values of respect, excellence, leadership, loyalty and selfless service at Texas A&M, Scott said.
“Our values therefore are similar to Dr. King. As we remember and celebrate him, it should motivate us to continue to come together in unity and to value our differences,” Scott said. “Let us remember this powerful and gifted man, to be thankful for the many contributions he made, and to living a life that makes a difference and positively impacts the world around us.”
Asante ascribed the main problem in society as not the differences pointed out by the civil rights movement, but the ranking of those differences.
“Homo sapiens began where? The continent of Africa. All seven billion people in the world today are Africans,” Asante said. “There were tall people, short people, light complexioned people, dark complexioned people, people with blue eyes and blonde hair. So did they recognize differences? Yes. But what’s the difference? They did not rank differences.”
As American society continues to move forward, Asante said he feels it is moving more toward what he calls “the recognition of humanity” and the first system of virtues set by man in the beginning called the values of Maat.
“Maat, the moral ideal that Africans had which were based on truth, justice, righteousness, order, balance, harmony and reciprocity. Those are what Dr. King was seeking,” Asante said.
Toward the end of the event, a Texas A&M student asked Asante’s advice for student and future leaders who are navigating a social shift of values focused on equity, unity and the acceptance of ideas that have received national backlash.
“Leadership in this society is going to be about diversity. You’re going to have to have a diverse group of people that you’re going to have to lead,” Asante said. “You have to learn something about the people you lead. The world is much more diverse than we can sometimes see from our own home. You have to have people who are open to new ideas and to advance more ideas.”
As America moves toward that diversity, Asante said he sees the country no longer focusing on just black and white.
“I can’t wait till we have a society that is truly multiracial, multicultural and people are loving each other because they all believe in similar values. That’s where we go,” he said.