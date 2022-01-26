Molefi Kete Asante discusses a diverse future for America at 15th annual MLK Breakfast

As American society continues to move forward, Asante said he feels it is moving more toward what he calls “the recognition of humanity” and the first system of virtues set by man in the beginning called the values of Maat.

“Maat, the moral ideal that Africans had which were based on truth, justice, righteousness, order, balance, harmony and reciprocity. Those are what Dr. King was seeking,” Asante said.

Toward the end of the event, a Texas A&M student asked Asante’s advice for student and future leaders who are navigating a social shift of values focused on equity, unity and the acceptance of ideas that have received national backlash.

“Leadership in this society is going to be about diversity. You’re going to have to have a diverse group of people that you’re going to have to lead,” Asante said. “You have to learn something about the people you lead. The world is much more diverse than we can sometimes see from our own home. You have to have people who are open to new ideas and to advance more ideas.”

As America moves toward that diversity, Asante said he sees the country no longer focusing on just black and white.

“I can’t wait till we have a society that is truly multiracial, multicultural and people are loving each other because they all believe in similar values. That’s where we go,” he said.

