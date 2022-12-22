Missing Texas A&M student’s vehicle found in Austin

Missing Texas A&M student Tanner Hoang, who hasn’t been heard from since Friday, had his vehicle located in an Austin parking lot Thursday afternoon.

The vehicle — a 2009 silver Lexus ES350 four-door sedan with a Texas license plate numbered BS2C737 — was found unoccupied with no sign of Hoang. State and local law enforcement officials are investigating and will be processing the car.

Hoang, 22, is an Asian male about 6 feet tall with brown hair and brown eyes. He is a senior at A&M and his family was coming to College Station on Friday for the graduation. However, Hoang was not expected to actually graduate and he was the only one who knew that information. On Friday, Hoang turned off his cell phone at around 8:30 a.m. and left his apartment in the 900 block of Colgate Drive in College Station at around 11 a.m.

Official search updates on leads and information about Hoang's whereabouts and potential destination are being shared on a Facebook page titled Finding Tanner Hoang, where official search updates are being posted. As of Thursday afternoon, over 9,700 people had joined the group.

College Station Police have opened a missing persons case for Hoang and can be reached at 979-764-3600.

Earlier Thursday afternoon, the Finding Tanner Hoang page shared that Hoang's last known location was at 1395 U.S. Highway 290 west of Elgin at around 1 p.m. Friday, and it appeared his car was headed toward Austin.