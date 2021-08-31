Missing Calvert boy Legend Mourning found safe in Brazos County

Six-year-old Legend Mourning, who had been missing out of Calvert since July 9, was safely located in Brazos County on Monday, according to an update from the Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley.
Mourning had been taken from a residence in the 600 block of West Mitchell in Calvert in Robertson County just before 6:15 p.m. July 9 by his “non-custodial biological mother” Johnell Hickman, according to authorities. An endangered missing child advisory was issued a couple hours later.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Chelsea Katz
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today