Missing Calvert boy Legend Mourning found safe in Brazos County
Missing Calvert boy Legend Mourning found safe in Brazos County

Six-year-old Legend Mourning, who had been missing out of Calvert since July 9, was safely located in Brazos County on Monday, according to an update from the Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley.

Mourning had been taken from a residence in the 600 block of West Mitchell in Calvert in Robertson County just before 6:15 p.m. July 9 by his “non-custodial biological mother” Johnell Hickman, according to authorities. An endangered missing child advisory was issued a couple hours later.

