Miss Texas encourages College Station students to ask for help, achieve their goals

Students at Creek View Elementary School were treated to a surprise guest earlier this month when Miss Texas 2021 Mallory Fuller stopped by the College Station school to encourage the students to ask for help when they need it to help them achieve their goals.

With the help of Henry, the title elephant of Fuller’s first children’s book, “Henry’s Happy Heart,” she walked the students through the physical, academic and emotional struggles Henry encounters, helping them determine what they would do to overcome those obstacles.

The program focused on lessons about the importance of relationships and finding the people who can help them with their struggles, including a nurse if they were sick, a teacher if they needed help with their homework and the school counselor if their heart was blue like Henry’s.

The five phrases she imparted to the students were: “help is available”; “everybody has bad days”; “never give up”; “relationships matter” and “you can do it.”

With a volunteer for each letter spelling H-E-N-R-Y, Fuller told the students that Olivia Rich, the third grader selected to represent the Y, could achieve her dreams if she remembers to have good friends, that everyone has bad days, to never give up and to ask for help if she needs it.

Rich said the advice will be helpful as she strives to reach her goal of becoming an artist.

Creek View Principal Mike McEver said the message meshes well with what campus officials tell the students and with the culture they try to create at the school about the importance of relationships, achieving goals and recognizing that it is OK to not be perfect.

“I think life brings challenges, and that if we just give up at the first time we face an obstacle, then really we're selling ourselves short,” he said. “And the kids need to know that it's not expected of them to get it on their first try and that we’re here as a school, as a community, to really come alongside them and help them reach whatever they want to achieve.”

Fuller also played her fiddle, telling the students she did not sound great when she started learning how to play the instrument, but she practiced and continued playing and got better. McEver said he hopes that and the fact that it took Fuller 10 years to achieve her dream of being Miss Texas resonated with the students.

“They hear this same message from their parents, their teachers, from their counselor, from us as administrators, they hear this message, but having a special guest kind of come in and tie it to a special event really allows them to remember this for a long time,” he said.

As Miss Texas, Fuller said, her full-time job is traveling throughout the state to speak to students and community members about her platform of suicide prevention.

The reason for “Henry’s Happy Heart” is to teach children how to ask for help with their emotions, just as they would if they were feeling sick or needed help on a homework assignment.

“It’s really mental health in a kid-friendly way,” she said. “I hope that the kids here at Creek View were able to kind of take away the fact that there is no problem that is too big to be worked through, and that there are people who want to help, people who care about them.”

In addition to the students at Creek View, the 2020 Texas A&M graduate took her program to Cypress Grove Intermediate School.

Suicide prevention is an important cause to Fuller, she said, and is her social impact initiative as Miss Texas.

“I actually lost a friend to suicide when I was in high school, and it was something that was so shocking because I am from a smaller town — I'm from Fairfield, Texas — and we never talked about suicide,” she said. “We didn’t talk about mental health. We didn’t talk about any of those things, so it was so shocking because we didn’t know what to look for before it happened. We didn’t know any of the warning signs.”

It was that loss of her friend in 2013 that led her to partner with his family and The Jason Foundation to help pass the Jason Flatt Act in Texas, which requires teachers to receive training in suicide prevention annually instead of just once.

She hopes every time she talks to someone about her platform that she can help somebody who might be struggling or knows someone who is.

Fuller ended her presentation by asking the students if they will ask for help if they need it, which the students responded with a resounding “yes”

She said she hopes the presentation plants a seed in the students’ minds that they can carry forward with them that there are people to turn to for help.

Over the years, Fuller said, she has heard from teachers who said the program led to important conversations between them and their students.

“It's really important to me that I am able to talk about it in a way that appeals to kindergartners, but I can also talk to seniors in high school about it,” she said.

