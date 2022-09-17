Miracle near 29th Street: Bryan High School junior survives sudden collapse with help from students, teachers, nurses

Last March 9 had the potential to become a tragic day at Bryan High School.

However, quick-acting students, teachers and nurses made it an almost miraculous one when CPR and an AED saved Raelynn Burton’s life.

Burton, who is now a junior at Bryan High, was changing clothes in a bathroom after completing a physical training test during ROTC when she collapsed, suffering a freak heart arrhythmia not connected with any heart conditions or exercises.

“It was just a regular day. It was just a little PT test for ROTC,” she said. “Ran a mile, did some sit-ups, did some push-ups, and then right after I finished my mile is where my memory kind of stopped. Apparently what I was told was for like a solid 40 minutes, we were walking back to the classroom and I was laughing and talking, and then I went to go change, and I just collapsed.”

Lyndsey Miller, a nurse at the high school, said it shortly after 11 a.m. when a teacher came to get her, saying she did not know what was wrong but was asked by a student to find a nurse. She followed the teacher around the corner to the bathroom and found Burton collapsed in one of the stalls.

“Luckily, there were other students in there, and so the collapse was witnessed, and that's when all of the right interventions began with the students,” Miller said.

Miller said she recognized the seriousness of the situation almost immediately, and started doing chest compressions after checking for a pulse.

“I told them to get the AED, and what was really remarkable for a campus this size especially is [teacher Kristen Schuler] knew exactly where it was. … And then her and [teacher Sharonda Williams] both knew how to use it,” Miller said, noting the group already had called 911 before Miller reached the bathroom.

They deployed the automated external defibrillator twice, Miller said, and it did its job.

“All in all, CPR went on for over eight minutes,” she said, noting she and fellow Bryan High nurse Monse Alvarado took turns performing CPR. “I have the printout of the EKG. We got a pulse back right before EMS got there, and then they took her away.”

Burton was stabilized locally and was then flown to a children’s hospital in Austin where she was treated and recovered before returning to school just six weeks later in April.

Burton said she does not remember any of the incident until she woke up in the hospital, not realizing what had happened.

At the hospital, it was discovered her collapse was caused by a freak accident and not connected to the heart condition she was treated for as a child, related to a “leaky valve” in a different area of her heart. She said doctors do not know why it happened.

“Basically, I collapsed because my heart skipped a beat, and then started freaking out and went too fast for it to count as a heartbeat,” Burton said, comparing her heart’s readings to a hummingbird’s wings.

To ensure it does not happen again, she has regular appointments with six cardiologists, and has an internal defibrillator that is connected to her heart to monitor her heartbeat and help prevent another arrhythmia. It also will distribute a shock to the heart to get it back into a rhythm if she does have another arrhythmia.

To thank those who helped her and responded accordingly, Burton brought cupcakes with Marvel and DC superhero rings along with a handwritten note. The teachers, nurses and Burton and her family were recognized during the Aug. 15 Bryan school board meeting.

Alvarado said district employees receive training on AEDs, but that does not guarantee they know where they are located or how to use them.

“But the way they stepped in; they knew how to put it on, and they knew how to act, and they didn't panic,” she said. “At the hospital, you have a code team; everyone knows their role. … At that moment, everyone knew what role they were going to take on without really knowing.”

Alvarado said she noticed Miller’s urgency when she radioed for her.

“When I got there, I was in shock,” Alvarado said. “I knew it was going to be something serious, but not like that.”

The entire time they were working within the confines of a bathroom stall, Miller said.

Miller, who worked in an emergency room before moving over to school nursing, said this was the first time she had to use CPR on someone outside of a hospital setting.

She said she keeps the printout of Burton’s EKG on her desk as a reminder of why she is a nurse.

“It's easy with any job, how you can get caught up in the more minor things, but just a reminder that at any point, on any given day, something more serious could happen,” Miller said. “Not that the more minor things aren't important; and not just for medical, but for lay people. That’s exactly why you train and have those skills, and hoping not to use them. But when you do, you know what to do, and you don't even think about it too much. You just go into action.”

Alvarado, whose previous experience was with end-of-life care, said she was panicking inside at the time but kept her composure.

“I just thought to myself, ‘Please make it; like you better make it,’ almost as if Raelynn could have read my mind somehow,” she said.

Miller said the reward has been seeing Burton back at school and getting to know her more.

Burton said she is still able to participate in ROTC, but is more restricted in some of the exercises or extracurricular events she can perform. However, her doctor, a Navy veteran, said she would not be allowed to participate in basic training due to the pacemaker.

Burton said everything went from cloudy to very “real” when she heard she could not do what she had envisioned in the future.

“I went from most of my high school believing that I was going to join like the Navy or the Coast Guard, and just be able to work my way through that, get my college paid for without having to dive into my savings,” she said. “And then I basically lost most of the muscle in my legs, so I had to relearn to walk mostly. I had to relearn how to use my body from the waist down.”

She is now considering a possible career in the health field. Burton will have a patient care technician certificate when she graduates high school. Specifically, she said she would like to earn a degree in psychology from Texas A&M and focus on mental health.

Burton said she struggles with depression, anxiety and, now, post-traumatic stress disorder, but can see the progress she has made since February when it comes to depression and anxiety. She was “very much mentally ill,” she said, before the incident.

Since March, she has had fewer lowest days and they are less intense.

“I'm able to feel like myself more and more; able to show my family that I'm all right without not being OK,” she said. “I'm able to start doing more things.”

The change began at the end of her second week in the hospital just before being released.

“I was able to go outside, see the koi pond, see the birds in the sky, feel the wind,” she said. “I just started appreciating nature a little bit more than I thought I was, than I did originally. That's definitely a cool aspect that I got, just the living things kind of amaze me. They’re a lot more beautiful than they were.”