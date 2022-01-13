Milano school district cancels classes after increase in COVID number

The Milano school district has closed campuses through Tuesday because of the surging number of COVID-19 ases.

Milam County had 442 active cases of the virus among county residents on Wednesday, according to the Texas Department of Health and Human Services. Ninety-two Milam County residents have died after contracting the virus since the pandemic began, according to numbers reported by the state.

The school district's athletic events scheduled through the weekend have been canceled or postponed.

Staff and students will return to campuses on Tuesday.

The Iola school district announced Thursday that students would be released early on Friday to staff members could clean school campuses. Students will be dismissed at noon.

The Grimes County school district announced Tuesday that it has two confirmed cases of COVID-19 among students and two cases among staff members.